Hotels Still Available During 35th America’s Cup

If you have friends, business colleagues or clients looking to travel to Bermuda in May or June for their summer vacation or specifically for the America’s Cup, bookings are still available at various island hotel properties during that period.

“While locals know it is peak season for travel to Bermuda — and inventory becomes more precious during any major world sporting event such as the Super Bowl and America’s Cup — it’s not too late for visitors to be a part of the excitement,” said Victoria Isley, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer for the Bermuda Tourism Authority [BTA].

The BTA, along with hotel partners, confirm there is still room in many local hotels to welcome visitors. Below are top 10 tips from the BTA to help find accommodations and save time so you and your guests can focus on experiencing island life in Bermuda:

Tip #1 – Official Spectator Hotel Packages

If guests are interested in traveling specifically for America’s Cup racing, check out www.americascuptravel.com. Travelers can get personalized attention and recommendations for date patterns and race schedules from Travel Places, the official travel package provider for the America’s Cup. Representing just under 30 percent of hotel inventory on the island, these packages include five and seven-night hotel stays, airport transfers and a spectator boat experiences starting at $1,747 per person for the Qualifier Races.

Tip #2 – Book with Hotels Directly

Go directly to Bermuda hotel websites and consider booking there, because more than 60% of the hotel room inventory is managed directly by hotels. Many consumers use online travel agencies to do research and scope availability, but during major world events, many properties choose to sell their inventory direct to consumers via their own website and reservations systems. Since the majority of Bermuda’s hotel and guest house properties are independently owned, a good place to start with a comprehensive list of Bermuda’s properties is the official tourism website .

Tip #3 – Look for Open Race Day Patterns

Named one of the top places to travel in 2017 by the likes of Travel + Leisure, Lonely Planet and Frommer’s, Bermuda may be on visitors “to do” list even if they aren’t into sailing. Or, perhaps you have guests of clients that come to Bermuda regularly. What to do? There are a number of dates throughout the months to experience Bermuda’s every day beauty, without official America’s Cup sailing on the schedule. Here are a few to consider:

Monday, June 12 – Friday, June 16 – Superyacht Regatta & Red Bull Youth America’s Cup Qualifiers

Monday, June 19 – Friday June 23 – J Class Regatta, Red Bull Youth America’s Cup Finals & Free Days

Tip #4 – See All Six Teams in the First Two Weeks

Opt for the first two weeks of sailing – it’s the only time to see all six America’s Cup teams in action on the Great Sound. It’s a great introduction to the world sailing and there will be plenty of excitement to go around. You may even be able to find room blocks for small groups during these dates.

Tip #5 – Stylish Catamaran Packages for On-water Accommodations

Experience the America’s Cup and Bermuda on a spacious and stylish catamaran with private skipper through Helm Events: America’s Cup official charter yacht supplier. Seven night packages start at $2,399 per person and include accommodations, breakfast, lunch and on-water access to race viewing.

Tip #6 – Check for Minimum Night stays

Be sure to check each hotel for minimum night stay requirements. You or your guests may need to alter check-in and check-out dates slightly due to some stay restrictions or rate requirements.

Tip #7 – Vacation Rental Options

Long before the sharing economy, Bermudians have been opening their homes and renting out apartments to visitors to the island. Check vacation rental availability at bermudarentals.com, Airbnb.com, homeaway.com and other vacation rental sites.

Tip #8 – Watch for Room Blocks

During an event like this, media, sponsors and the event producers may hold “room blocks” for group reservations at participating hotels. As event dates approach, some late inventory may be released into the market. Take care to book early if you see availability, as room inventory on the island is limited, and there is very little to no inventory remaining for the finals weekend.

Tip #9 – Use a Travel Professional

Confer with your travel professional or travel agent for assistance. Bermuda is a preferred destination by Virtuoso and Signature travel networks. A travel advisor can help do a lot of the heavy lifting and research on your behalf and can provide additional services and recommendations as well.

Tip #10 – Lots to Do

There are plenty of opportunities to soak up events and happenings across the island:

Antigua to Bermuda Race – May 12 – 24

Bermuda Day & Bermuda Day Parade – May 24

Rendezvous Tall Ships Bermuda – June 1 – 4

Marion to Bermuda Race – June 12 – 17

Bermuda Heroes Weekend & Carnival – June 16-19

For more destination information, visit gotobermuda.com.

Read More About

Category: All, Business, News