January 2017 Klout Social Media Rankings

[Written by Don Burgess]

The Bermuda Tourism Authority climbed six points and moved into second on the Bermuda Top 50 Klout rankings.

The BTA’s score of 80 places it just four points behind perennial leader John Layfield, the Fox business analyst and former WWE champion and current WWE commentator. The BTA’s Jamel Hardtman [#18], Alastair Jack [#25] and Victoria Isley [#34] were also on the Bermuda Klout rankings with Glenn Jones [#51] just missing this list.

Three politicians made the list: Premier Michael Dunkley [#5], and MPs Jeff Sousa [#7] and Diallo Rabain [#20].

The Hamilton Princess had the greast gain of the month as it picked up 11 points to score a 71 and move into the top 10 for the first time. Other hotels include the Fairmont Southampton [#15] and Grotto Bay Resort [#20].

Chubb Insurance joined the rankings at #41, marking the first time one of Bermuda’s reinsurers has been in the top 50.

All scores were recorded on January 8, 2017. The next Bermuda Klout rankings will be published in April.

Klout attempts to quantify a person or business social media influence through a variety of platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, among others. The scores run from one to 100 with 40 being average.

You can check your Klout score at www.klout.com.

If you have a Klout score of 60 or higher, have a Bermuda connection andwere not on this list, please e-mail him at dburgesspb@gmail.com or Tweet him @DonBermuda.

1. John Layfield 84

2. Bermuda Tourism 80

3. Heather Nova 79

3. Bernews 79

5. Collie Buddz 78

5. Michael Dunkley 76

6 PowerGirl Trina 75

7. Jefferson Sousa 75

8. Bermemes 73

9. Shari-Lynn Pringle 72

10. Hamilton Princess 71

11. Don Burgess 70

11. Royal Gazette 70

11. We Are Bermuda 70

11. Ledrew Fox 70

14. Mike Hind 68

15. Fairmont Southampton 67

15. Gosling’s Rum 67

15. Tony Brannon 67

18. Jamel Hardtman 66

18. DJ Rusty G 66

20. Diallo Rabain 65

20. Grotto Bay Resort 65

20. John Manderson 65

20. Clare O’Connor 65

24. Hannah Collins 64

25. Nhuri Bashir 63

25. Courtney Bushner 63

25. Charles Doyle 63

25. Alessandro Belvedere 63

25. Jason Sukdeo 63

25. Today in Bermuda 63

25. Bermynet 63

25. Duane Jones 63

25. Alastair Jack 63

34. Lou Matthews 62

34. Kristin White 62

34. Devaune Ratteray 62

34. Karolina De Costa 62

34. Catherine Burns 62

34. Carly Lodge 62

34. Victoria Isley 62

41. Laurel Burns 61

41. Bermunchies 61

41. Janson Cross 61

41. Marc Boden 61

41. Taja Fox 61

41. Chubb Insurance 61

41. Alexander Green 61

41. Lexy Correia 61

49. Keenan Bailey 60

49. Webster Butler 60

Don Burgess is the Executive Officer of the Media Council of Bermuda and is the former deputy editor of the Bermuda Sun newspaper who has earned certifications in social media and inbound marketing through Hootsuite, HubSpot and Lern Univeristy. If you have a Twitter following of more than 3,200 and have a Bermuda connection and were not on this list, please e-mail Don Burgess at dburgesspb@gmail.com.

