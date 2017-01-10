January 2017 Klout Social Media Rankings
[Written by Don Burgess]
The Bermuda Tourism Authority climbed six points and moved into second on the Bermuda Top 50 Klout rankings.
The BTA’s score of 80 places it just four points behind perennial leader John Layfield, the Fox business analyst and former WWE champion and current WWE commentator. The BTA’s Jamel Hardtman [#18], Alastair Jack [#25] and Victoria Isley [#34] were also on the Bermuda Klout rankings with Glenn Jones [#51] just missing this list.
Three politicians made the list: Premier Michael Dunkley [#5], and MPs Jeff Sousa [#7] and Diallo Rabain [#20].
The Hamilton Princess had the greast gain of the month as it picked up 11 points to score a 71 and move into the top 10 for the first time. Other hotels include the Fairmont Southampton [#15] and Grotto Bay Resort [#20].
Chubb Insurance joined the rankings at #41, marking the first time one of Bermuda’s reinsurers has been in the top 50.
All scores were recorded on January 8, 2017. The next Bermuda Klout rankings will be published in April.
Klout attempts to quantify a person or business social media influence through a variety of platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, among others. The scores run from one to 100 with 40 being average.
You can check your Klout score at www.klout.com.
If you have a Klout score of 60 or higher, have a Bermuda connection andwere not on this list, please e-mail him at dburgesspb@gmail.com or Tweet him @DonBermuda.
- 1. John Layfield 84
- 2. Bermuda Tourism 80
- 3. Heather Nova 79
- 3. Bernews 79
- 5. Collie Buddz 78
- 5. Michael Dunkley 76
- 6 PowerGirl Trina 75
- 7. Jefferson Sousa 75
- 8. Bermemes 73
- 9. Shari-Lynn Pringle 72
- 10. Hamilton Princess 71
- 11. Don Burgess 70
- 11. Royal Gazette 70
- 11. We Are Bermuda 70
- 11. Ledrew Fox 70
- 14. Mike Hind 68
- 15. Fairmont Southampton 67
- 15. Gosling’s Rum 67
- 15. Tony Brannon 67
- 18. Jamel Hardtman 66
- 18. DJ Rusty G 66
- 20. Diallo Rabain 65
- 20. Grotto Bay Resort 65
- 20. John Manderson 65
- 20. Clare O’Connor 65
- 24. Hannah Collins 64
- 25. Nhuri Bashir 63
- 25. Courtney Bushner 63
- 25. Charles Doyle 63
- 25. Alessandro Belvedere 63
- 25. Jason Sukdeo 63
- 25. Today in Bermuda 63
- 25. Bermynet 63
- 25. Duane Jones 63
- 25. Alastair Jack 63
- 34. Lou Matthews 62
- 34. Kristin White 62
- 34. Devaune Ratteray 62
- 34. Karolina De Costa 62
- 34. Catherine Burns 62
- 34. Carly Lodge 62
- 34. Victoria Isley 62
- 41. Laurel Burns 61
- 41. Bermunchies 61
- 41. Janson Cross 61
- 41. Marc Boden 61
- 41. Taja Fox 61
- 41. Chubb Insurance 61
- 41. Alexander Green 61
- 41. Lexy Correia 61
- 49. Keenan Bailey 60
- 49. Webster Butler 60
Don Burgess is the Executive Officer of the Media Council of Bermuda and is the former deputy editor of the Bermuda Sun newspaper who has earned certifications in social media and inbound marketing through Hootsuite, HubSpot and Lern Univeristy. If you have a Twitter following of more than 3,200 and have a Bermuda connection and were not on this list, please e-mail Don Burgess at dburgesspb@gmail.com.
