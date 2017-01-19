Man In Critical Condition In ICU After Collision

[Updated] Emergency services responded to a motorcycle crash on Harrington Sound Road tonight [Jan 19], with the rider being transported to hospital, where he is currently in the Intensive Care Unit in critical condition.

A police spokesperson said, “Around 7:40pm on Thursday, January 19th police and first responders were dispatched to a reported serious single vehicle motorcycle crash on Harrington Sound Road in Smith’s parish, near the junction with Broken Hill Road.

“Details remain limited at this time.

“However the rider, believed to be a 37 year old Paget man, was injured and taken to the hospital via ambulance for treatment.

“He is currently in the Intensive Care Unit in critical condition.

“Traffic was temporarily diverted away from the area while the relevant police personnel processed the scene.

“Inquiries continue and witnesses or anyone who was in the Harrington Sound Road, Broken Hill Road Smith’s parish area around 7:40pm Thursday should contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

Update Jan 20, 10.58am: A police spokesperson said, “At last check earlier today [Friday, January 20th] the 37 year old Paget man seriously injured in a reported single vehicle motorcycle crash on Harrington Sound Road in Smith’s parish, near the junction with Broken Hill Road around 7:40pm Thursday, January 19th was listed in stable condition in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

“Inquiries regarding the circumstances of this incident continue and witnesses or motorists that were traveling through the Harrington Sound Road, Broken Hill Road Smith’s parish area around 7:40pm Thursday should contact 295-0011 with any relevant information.”

Read More About

Category: Accidents and fires, All, News