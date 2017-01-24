Meeting: BTA Financials & South Basin Financing

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Public Accounts will conduct a Public Hearing on Thursday [Jan 26] at St. Paul’s Hall, with the topics of discussion to include the Bermuda Tourism Authority Financial Statements and the financing of the land reclamation project at the South Basin for the America’s Cup.

“The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Public Accounts will conduct a Public Hearing on Thursday, 26th January 2017 at 2:30pm at St. Paul’s Church Centennial Hall,” the announcement said.

“The Standing Committee has invited officers from the Bermuda Tourism Authority for discussion on matters arising out of the Financial Statements of the BTA for the year 2015.

“In addition, the Committee has invited the Chairman of WEDCO to meet with Members for discussion on the financing and preparation of the land reclamation project in the South Basin area for the America’s Cup events.

“Additionally, a representative from the Ministry of Public Works will be in attendance to discuss with Members Capital works and Grants.

“The Public Accounts Committee is comprised of Members of Parliament and is authorized by the House of Assembly to closely examine and report on matters relating to the accounts of the Government of Bermuda and, in particular, to investigate findings reported by the Auditor General in the Auditor’s Annual and other Special Reports.

“The Chairman of the Committee is Hon. Wayne L. Furbert, JP, MP. Members of the public are invited to attend and observe the hearing to be held in St. Paul’s Church Centennial Hall, Court Street, Hamilton HM 12.”

