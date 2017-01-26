NCPG Welcomes Bermuda Casino Gaming

The National Council on Problem Gambling [NCPG] is welcoming the Bermuda Casino Gaming Commission [BCGC] as an Organizational Member.

Richard Schuetz, Executive Director of the Bermuda Casino Gaming Commission, said, “We have made a commitment to the people of Bermuda that we would have a competent and well-developed Problem Gaming Program in place before the first bet takes place in one of our integrated resort casinos. We are looking to the leadership of the NCPG to assist us in achieving this goal.”

NCPG Executive Director Keith Whyte noted the Commission is off to a great start with good enabling legislation and an active process to build partnerships with community stakeholders including addiction treatment providers and the faith community, saying, “I look forward to continuing to work with the Commission and staff on responsible gaming programs and policies.

“It is important to make sure steps are taken to address existing gambling problems and mitigate any future ones.”

A spokesperson said, “NCPG is the advocate for problem gamblers and their families. NCPG is neutral on legalized gambling and leads stakeholders in the development of comprehensive policy and programs for all those affected by problem gambling.

“Our vision is to improve health and wellness by reducing the personal, social and economic costs of problem gambling. NCPG was founded in 1972 and is a US-based non-governmental organization.

“National Council members receive exclusive access to unparalleled expertise and insight on problem gambling and responsible gaming issues, voting rights and nomination eligibility for the Board of Directors, newsletters and webinars on developments in the problem gambling field and discounts on conferences and professional journals.”

