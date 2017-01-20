People’s Campaign Public Meeting On Saturday

Continuing their series of public meetings, the People’s Campaign will be host another public meeting on Saturday, January 21 at St. Paul’s Centennial Hall in Hamilton.

The flyer said, “As a group we are concerned with the growing frustration and mistrust of the political process in view of the continued rise in unemployment, growing gap between the haves and have nots, and the unequal burden of sacrifice being placed on the lowest and least.”

“If you agree that The People’s Campaign should continue to fight on against the oppressive system in Bermuda that creates social and economic injustices, please attend these community meetings.

“The People’s Campaign is encouraging Bermudian families to come out to these public meetings so that they can engage in meaningful dialogue that will create value for all lives in Bermuda.”

