Photos: Auto Solutions Hosts ‘Tailgate Party’
Auto Solutions hosted an NFL Tailgate Party yesterday [Jan 22], featuring big screen TVs to view the game, food and beverages; with all proceeds from the event to be donated to the Reading Clinic.
People followed the largely American tradition of ‘tailgating’ in a parking lot while enjoying an NFL football game. Twilight Entertainment provided the large outdoor movie screen as well as a few big screen TVs to view the game.
Food was provided by Smokinâ€™ Barrel and complimentary beverages were provided by Goslings and Auto Solutions. Spectators paid $10 for entry, prizes were awarded to the top three best tailgate setups,Â and all proceeds from the event will be donated to the Reading Clinic.
.
Click to enlarge photos:
Read More About
Category: All, Community, Entertainment, News, Photos
Looked like fun and for a good cause.