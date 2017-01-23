Photos: Auto Solutions Hosts ‘Tailgate Party’

Auto Solutions hosted an NFL Tailgate Party yesterday [Jan 22], featuring big screen TVs to view the game, food and beverages; with all proceeds from the event to be donated to the Reading Clinic.

People followed the largely American tradition of ‘tailgating’ in a parking lot while enjoying an NFL football game. Twilight Entertainment provided the large outdoor movie screen as well as a few big screen TVs to view the game.

Food was provided by Smokinâ€™ Barrel and complimentary beverages were provided by Goslings and Auto Solutions. Spectators paid $10 for entry, prizes were awarded to the top three best tailgate setups,Â and all proceeds from the event will be donated to the Reading Clinic.















































































