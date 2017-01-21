Photos: Town Cut 100th Anniversary Celebration

January 21, 2017 | 3 Comments

The Bermuda Pilot Gig Club hosted an event to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the opening of the St. George’s Town Cut today [Jan 21], with boats making their way through the east end, as the cannon at Gates Fort fired in celebration as the boats paraded through. The participants in today’s event included the Spirit of Bermuda, Pilot Boats, Gigs, and various other vessels.


Click to enlarge photos:

  1. Point boy says:
    January 21, 2017

    I love Bermuda!!

    There's so much positive things happening. It's a crying shame that (WE BERMUDIANS) can't find a common ground.

    Then: Let the (elected) government get on with the business at hand.

  2. Terry says:
    January 21, 2017

    Great to see the participants.

    Wish there were more that took part.

    It's our heritage.

    Shalom.

  3. Good Guy says:
    January 22, 2017

    They really need to cut it again so larger ships can come into port to revive the old city

