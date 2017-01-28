Photos: Recruit Camp Passing Out Parade 2017

The Royal Bermuda Regiment’s second-ever all-volunteer Recruit Camp culminated this afternoon [Jan 28], with the recruits taking part in the Passing Out Parade at Warwick Camp in front of gathered family and friends.

Governor John Rankin, Acting Premier Bob Richards, and Minister of National Security, Sen. Jeffrey Baron, all attended the event together with many more invited guests and former Regiment members. After the Passing Out Parade and a prize giving ceremony, the recruits were addressed by the Governor, Acting Premier and RBR Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel David Curley.











































































































































































































































.

Click to enlarge photos:



Read More About

Category: All, News, Parades, Photos