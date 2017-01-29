PLP: ‘Documents Missing Critical Financial Info’
“The PLP received 8 copies of the Airport Project Agreement on Saturday from the Government without the signing of a non-disclosure agreement,” Opposition Leader and Shadow Minister of Finance David Burt said, adding that the documents “are missing critical financial information on the Minimum Revenue Guarantee, Revenue Sharing, and the Financial Model.”
“Sadly, the documents provided to us are missing critical financial information on the Minimum Revenue Guarantee, Revenue Sharing, and the Financial Model.
“When questioned by me earlier today on live radio, Minister Bob Richards stated that he was unaware the financial details were missing, but made assurances that the Opposition would be provided with this crucial information.
“The PLP looks forward to the receipt of these figures in a timely fashion. Until this information is received, MPs will not be able to give this 30-year privatisation agreement the scrutiny that a modern democracy demands.
“These developments are a partial victory for democracy and transparency, but the people’s representatives still require the full financial details before we can assure voters that MPs are fully aware of the agreement they are being asked to approve.”
The things they waste time with ,I guess to be expected from one of the shameful 20 , our young folks getting shot every month does not care about that no marches against shooting? Silence , they failure to provide our young folk with a more equal society no March on that silence but yeah let's march for Mr tweed that's a top priority , when you clear away the minutia and smoke it's the usual greed for money and power we can't go back to the days of making swizzle now can we "quite frankly"
Modern democracy demands, this coming from the party that "had to deceive you". Does it get any richer!?!
If you care so much about the well being of Bermudians you would put your party and self interest aside and embrace this project to get the scores of Bermudians that need it so badly back to work.
The irony is that you and your colleagues don't have a solution to this unemployment that others in your party caused yet you block the one of the things that the GVT is doing to get folks back to work.
Shameful.
Have a blessed day!!
PS. we want this airport built.
Assuming that the missing information will also be released to MPs, this is welcome news and long overdue.
Unaware
Can we now get the same level of detail on the Hospital, the TCD Building, the Court Building etc? TCD appears to be a permanent privatization deal btw, not even 30 years. We all have to pay for nothing. Nobody gets failed and the whole system of emission testing is a complete joke. The owners of Bda Emission Control Ltd. BY LAW collect money for absolutely NOTHING.
Come on Richards, stop playing stupid games and just get the airport built. Your arrogance is unappealing and is going to land the OBA in the opposition benches next year. Please don't $#^% this up and get the PLP re-elected... we can't afford that!
What makes you believe that building a new airport guarantees their reelection
Does that mean more modern a democracy than 6 years ago?
Not sure how he can make that statement in the absence of the missing information. Unless it's designed to mislead. Say it couldn't be.
While you're waiting for the missing info please comment and take a position on what you've received so far. Is there anything in the agreement that you've received thus far that makes this a bad deal for Bermuda?
Missing Critical Financial Info You say? There were / are $800 million worth of missing critical financial details from just 14 years of what you refer to as transparent and good governance.
....WHILE Mr Burt was junior finance minister, no less.
Let's face ... Missing documents are a Politicians Lying to the People specialty. "...missing critical financial documents..." really?
I don't get it. We elect politicians to make decisions for the island. Why should we have to baby some politicians to decide, and get the work done. You have an important roll to give, both opposition and elected gov. Decide upon yourselves, work together and DO YOUR JOB. This petty stuff needs to stop. If you need to sign the non disclosure agreement sign it and do what you need to do. Your time wasting, lack of decision making, and arguing on both side isn't helping the island and further wasting tax payers money.
How come we dont hear CORRUPTION anymore since 2012.
Those with influence $$$$$$ are running things and those who supposed to defend the defenceless (Spiritual Leaders, Activist, etc.) are silent.
Thank God for the P.L.P., Union and Rev Tweed because other then that who would be the voice for the PEOPLE.
They used to take our homes and deny us jobs for speaking out back in de day, so I guess I understand.
One thing is clear the OBA government and it's finance minister has been led kicking and screaming to release the Airport development project and even so not all the details of the project and this includes the important finance details which had to be challenge by the Opposition Leader when the finance minister claim that all had been release. The OBA government than claim that it had entered a new level of disclosure when in fact it was the people's protest that has dragged the government this far.
Burt just played his next card, now Government will have to argue it is not a privatisation agreement.
It isn't, but who cares if it is? Airports all over the world are run as private enterprises.
The real reason the PLP want to delay, is so they can get their snouts in the trough again if re-elected. They really don't give a sh*t about jobs at all.
Now, if and when the PLP next get in, what are the odds they will live up to these standards they demand from others? They aren't able to live up to them right now, so what are the odd...??