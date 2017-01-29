PLP: ‘Documents Missing Critical Financial Info’

“The PLP received 8 copies of the Airport Project Agreement on Saturday from the Government without the signing of a non-disclosure agreement,” Opposition Leader and Shadow Minister of Finance David Burt said, adding that the documents “are missing critical financial information on the Minimum Revenue Guarantee, Revenue Sharing, and the Financial Model.”

Mr Burt said, “I can confirm that the PLP received 8 copies of the Airport Project Agreement on Saturday from the Government without the signing of a non-disclosure agreement.

“Sadly, the documents provided to us are missing critical financial information on the Minimum Revenue Guarantee, Revenue Sharing, and the Financial Model.

“When questioned by me earlier today on live radio, Minister Bob Richards stated that he was unaware the financial details were missing, but made assurances that the Opposition would be provided with this crucial information.

“The PLP looks forward to the receipt of these figures in a timely fashion. Until this information is received, MPs will not be able to give this 30-year privatisation agreement the scrutiny that a modern democracy demands.

“These developments are a partial victory for democracy and transparency, but the people’s representatives still require the full financial details before we can assure voters that MPs are fully aware of the agreement they are being asked to approve.”

