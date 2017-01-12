Police Continue Investigation Into Graffiti

The Bermuda Police Service said they are “aware of the latest incidents of graffiti and as stated previously, there is every reason to suggest that this is the act of a lone individual.”

This follows after graffiti with offensive messages has repeatedly been seen at various locations islandwide over the last few months, with more graffiti seen again this week.

“Police continue their efforts to positively identify this individual,” a police spokesperson said.

“To that end, investigators are interested in speaking with members of the public who may have personal CCTV cameras in the affected areas, which could assist in detecting the offender.

“Neighbourhood Watch Groups and area residents that may have information that can assist with this enquiry are encouraged to contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

