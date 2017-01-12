Police Investigating Firearm Incident In Pembroke

Police are investigating a ‘firearms incident’ that took place on Tuesday night in the St. Monica’s Road, Mission Lane Pembroke area, saying that it was “forensically confirmed that a firearm had been discharged” and “there have been no injuries reported.”

A police spokesperson said, “Witnesses are being sought regarding a firearm incident in the St. Monica’s Road, Mission Lane Pembroke area.

“It is believed that the incident occurred around 8pm Tuesday, January 10th but was not initially reported to police.

“However, a report was subsequently made around 10:15am Wednesday, January 11th.

“Police officers responded to the area minutes later, where it was forensically confirmed that a firearm had been discharged. There have been no injuries reported.

“An investigation regarding this confirmed firearm incident continues and anyone who may have seen suspicious individuals, vehicles or activity in the St. Monica’s Road, Mission Lane Pembroke area Tuesday night should contact the main police telephone number 295-0011 or the confidential and anonymous Crime Stoppers hotline 800-8477.”

Read More About

Category: All, Crime, News