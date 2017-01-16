Police Investigating Report Of Gunshots Fired

The Police have confirmed they responded to a report of gunshots in the Court Street area last night, and that there were no reported injuries.

A police spokesperson said, “Around 8:30pm on Sunday, January 15th police received a report of gunshots in the Court Street, Pembroke area.

“Officers immediately responded to that location and conducted initial enquiries, which suggest that the incident occurred near the junction with Elliot Street. However, there were no reported injuries.

“The investigation continues and anyone who may have seen any suspicious individuals, vehicles or activity in the Court Street, Elliot Street Pembroke area Sunday night should contact the main police telephone number 295-0011 or the confidential and anonymous Crime Stoppers hotline 800-8477.”

Category: All, Crime, News