Burglary: Power Tools Stolen From Parks Dept

The police are advising the public to be wary of anyone attempting to sell outdoor power tools following a burglary at the Department of Parks facility in the Botanical Gardens over the weekend in which a number of power tools were stolen.

A police spokesperson said, “Around 9.00am on Monday, January 16th police received a report of a burglary at the Department of Parks facility in the Botanical Gardens.

“It appears that sometime during the weekend an unknown culprit gained entry to a locked storage shed and stole Stihl power tools – believed to be two hedge trimmers, one weed whacker, one extended pole saw and one blower.

“Members of the public are advised to be wary of anyone attempting to sell similar outdoor power tools, especially for a reduced price.

“Enquiries continue and anyone with relevant information should contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

