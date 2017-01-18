Public Encouraged To Vote: America’s Cup Band

Close to 50 entertainers auditioned over the weekend to be a member of The Band, which will play at various events during the 35th America’s Cup.

The open auditions were held on Saturday, January 14 in the Earl Cameron Theatre beginning at 9:30am and were open to members of the public 16 and up. The majority of the contestants had pre-registered, but there were a number of walk ins who were also given the opportunity to showcase their talent.

The panel of judges has representatives from the America’s Cup Event Authority [ACEA] and the ACBDA and includes The Band Musical Director Robert Edwards. They have narrowed the pool of contestants to 25 in the categories of female singers, male singers, drummers, guitarists, bassists, keyboardists, percussionist and saxophonist.

The public can vote for their favourite contestants to reach the shortlist for final selection of The Band via a closed ballot on www.acbda.bm. The final decision of members of The Band sits with the panel of judges and an announcement will be made on February 2.

To vote for your favourite candidate, visit here. On that page, there is an audition video of each of the contestants who made it through to the next round. Simply click the voting tab to vote for your favourite contestant in each category by January 31.

Screenshot of the ‘female singers’ section from the voting page

The musicians that you can vote for are Evan Berry, Torey Tacklyn, Desmond Smith aka Rivah, Jonathan Simons, Tony Brannon, Brittany Cox, Cindy Smith, Francesca Dill, Liv Rose, Quinn Outerbridge, Raven, Angelis Hunt, Jesse Seymour, Jonathan Walker, Ramon Clarke, Johnae Furbert, Ramar Simmons, Stefan Furbert, Troy Washington, John Seymour, Leroy Francis, David Pittman, and Calvin Worrell.

Sancha Durham, Event & Business Solutions Support Coordinator, ACEA, says: “Firstly, we would like to thank all the performers who came out to audition for The Band.

“We were amazed at the wealth of talent in Bermuda from singers to drummers to guitarists. The auditions really opened our eyes as to the talent available on Island. We look forward to seeing who the public votes for to be shortlisted for the final round of The Band.”

The Band will play at various events during the 35th America’s Cup including Dock-Out shows, in the America’s Cup Village and at America’s Cup parties. They will learn each America’s Cup sailing team’s song as well as playing soca, reggae, Top 40 and traditional Bermuda-themed songs.

This is one of two major entertainment initiatives of the America’s Cup, which is also calling for all existing local bands, solo musicians and entertainers of all kinds to register to play in the America’s Cup Village during the five weeks of the events in May and June.

‘The Band’ is in addition to existing local talent scheduled for the America’s Cup Village, supplementing the local talent programme. To register for the local talent programme, email talent@americascup.com by January 31. For more information, please visit www.acbda.bm.

