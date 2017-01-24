‘Ready For Jobs In Growing Technology Sector’
“We support the new network Digicel will install and recognise the need to upgrade our telecommunications infrastructure,” the PLP said today, adding that it is “disappointing” that the “OBA granted approval for Digicel to waive advertising for the 80 guest workers,” as “with the large number of Bermudians still unemployed it is the responsibly of the Government to make the required investments in training to ensure that Bermudians are ready for jobs in the growing technology sector.”
The PLP said, “It is disappointing that the OBA granted approval for Digicel to waive advertising for the 80 guest workers who landed on the Island on Sunday when there very well could have been individuals in Bermuda qualified to complete some aspects of the work being carried out.
“Less than a month ago, Home Affairs Minister Patricia Gordon-Pamplin stated that all positions must be advertised, insisting that the rules apply to all. We call on the Minister to clarify why the rules did not apply in this case.
“Contrary to what has been reported in some media, the Progressive Labour Party did not have discussions with Digicel regarding the foreign workers contracted to build a new Fibre Network.
“Upon learning of the situation, the PLP contacted Digicel which led to Opposition Leader David Burt and Shadow Minister for Home Affairs Walton Brown meeting at 11:00am yesterday with the senior executive team at the company.
“We support the new network Digicel will install and we recognise the need to upgrade our telecommunications infrastructure and the enhanced value it will bring to Bermuda, particularly as a global business centre.
“In 2015, when the PLP announced Vision 2025, we spoke about the urgent need to upgrade the skills of Bermudians to ensure our people were equipped for the jobs of the future.
“A PLP government would have worked with telecommunications providers to ensure that there was adequate training to maximise Bermudian job opportunities for this installation project.
“With the large number of Bermudians still unemployed it is the responsibly of the Government to make the required investments in training to ensure that Bermudians are ready for jobs in the growing technology sector.”
