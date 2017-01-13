Receiver Appointed To Oversee Summerhaven

A receiver has been appointed to oversee Summerhaven, with Susan Jackson [pictured] appointed receiver until January 2018, with her role to include the “appointment and release of personnel, ensuring adequate staffing, ensuring operational policies and safety measures are in place, ensuring compliance with the requirements of the Charities Act 2014 and associated regulations and that adequate financial records are kept.”

The Ministry of Home Affairs said, “The Registrar General advises that pursuant to section 23 of the Charities Act 2014, a receiver has been appointed to oversee Summerhaven. Ms. Susan Jackson, JP, MP has been appointed receiver until 10 January 2018.

“As receiver, Ms. Jackson’s role includes the appointment and release of personnel, ensuring adequate staffing, ensuring operational policies and safety measures are in place, ensuring compliance with the requirements of the Charities Act 2014 and associated regulations and that adequate financial records are kept.

“The receiver’s role is distinct from the day-to-day administration of Summerhaven, which is an operational role now filled by the Ministry of Health and Seniors pursuant to a Court Order issued in December, 2016.

“The receiver will work cooperatively with the appointed administrator to bring Summerhaven into compliance with regulations and ensure the residents’ well-being.”

Last month, Minister of Health and Seniors Jeanne Atherden said that the Ministry concluded that there was a “serious risk” to the residents of Summerhaven, and a Court Order was made to allow the Ministry to administer the facility.

The Minister said,“The Ministry concluded that there was a serious risk to the lives, health and wellbeing of the residents at the facility. Following an application to the Courts under Section 16[1][c] of the Residential Care Homes and Nursing Homes Act 1999, on 7 December a Court Order was made that the Ministry administer Summerhaven and care for its residents until such a time that the Ministry is satisfied that Summerhaven is operating in accordance with the Act and Regulations.

