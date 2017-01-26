RFP For Art Installations At Washington Lane

The City Arts Festival has partnered with Washington Properties and identified Washington Lane as “in major need of improvement,” with a request for proposals commencing for artists to submit their installation ideas; the deadline for submissions is Monday, February 13.

A spokesperson said, “Over the past two years the City Arts Festival has focused on beautifying various areas in the City in a concerted effort to live up to the mandate of being a ‘vibrant’ City.

“As many as nine new installations have added colour, culture and beauty to the streets and parks of Hamilton.

“For 2017, the City Arts Festival has partnered with Washington Properties [Bermuda] Limited and identified Washington Lane as in major need of improvement. To that end, a Request For Proposals commences today for artists to submit their installation ideas for Washington Lane, only.

“The deadline for submissions is Monday, February 13th, 2017. Information packages outlining the guidelines and requirements can be collected from the Corporation of Hamilton offices in City Hall or downloaded from the City’s website.

“Any queries or questions can be directed to 292-1234, ext. 224 or via email at events@cityhall.bm.”

Mayor Charles Gosling said, “The City is truly delighted to partner with Washington Properties on this most important initiative as we continue to nourish visual artistic opportunities around the City.

“In 2015 Chancery Lane had a much appreciated facelift and with the banner year ahead of us, it thrills me to think that one of our most highly used pedestrian thoroughfares in the City, Washington Lane, will receive the very much needed attention it deserves.

“This will not only beautify the lane throughout but will also create a safer and more secure passage for all.”

Washington Properties [Bermuda] Limited General Manager, Paul Slaughter, said, “Washington Properties is pleased to partner with the City of Hamilton and neighbouring property owners in bringing the City Arts Initiative to Washington Lane.

“This will surely create a more attractive environment for both visitors and the local community.”

