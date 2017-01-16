Several Bikes Stolen From Motorcycle Dealership

January 16, 2017 | 3 Comments

Police are advising the public “to be wary of anyone attempting to sell a new motorcycle or motorcycle parts quickly” following a burglary at a local motorcycle dealership in which several motorcycles were stolen.

A police spokesperson said, “Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department are currently investigating a reported burglary that apparently occurred at a local authorised motorcycle dealership sometime between 5:45pm Thursday, January 12th and 7:50am Friday, January 13th.

“It appears that several motorcycles were stolen, although some have since been recovered.

“Members of the public are advised to be wary of anyone attempting to sell a new motorcycle or motorcycle parts quickly, especially for a reduced price.

“Enquiries continue and anyone with relevant information should contact 247-1744.”

Comments (3)

  1. Game Changer2017 says:
    January 16, 2017

    Type of models would definitely help....

  2. sage says:
    January 16, 2017

    Uh, what kind of bikes? I guess that and the shop affected need to remain top secret.

  3. Truth is killin' me... says:
    January 16, 2017

    Check present and past disgruntled workers. Jus sayin!

