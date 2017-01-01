Former Premier Alex Scott has expressed his “deep concern” at the decision to not renew Rev Tweed’s work permit, with Mr Scott noting the recent protests and saying that “once again we have in place numerous similar social, economic and political parallels to the years immediately preceding the circumstances that led to riots.”

Mr Scott said, “I am moved to express publicly my deep concern at the recent decision of the Minister of Immigration and Home Affairs to not renew the work application [permit] of the Rev Nicholas Tweed of the St. Paul’s AME Church, Hamilton Bermuda.

“Over the many years of my public service I have worn several hats; however, on this occasion my experience as a member of The Royal Commission Report Into The 1977 Disturbances motivates me to make the following observation — which I hope will assist those who are wrestling with this all important and controversial issue.

“Chapter 4: of the the Pitt Report address: “The Causes of The Disorders” the Commission was mandated to focus upon. Within the chapter we itemized six contributing causes and the sixth [last but not least] stated:

“‘[vi] “Its [Bermuda's] recent growth has depended upon the importation of labour.”‘

“There are those in our current government who have suggested that we have once again entered such an economic construct and phase — where the increased importation of various skills is necessary.

“Thus, my rationale for sharing publicly my deep concern for a notable and distinguished pastor [with a Bermudian family and connections] – to be ‘shown-the-door’ when we are in the process of ‘opening-the-door’ for others who have no connection to the island — other than a work permit.

“My deep concern as a member of the Pitt Commission is that once again we have in place numerous similar social, economic and political parallels to the years immediately preceding the circumstances that led to riots of that era.

“While the events and circumstances maybe too numerous to mention — at this time — anyone who would take the time to read said report will quickly spot the warning signs recited within the pages of that document.

“However, for the avoidance of doubt I need only draw the attention of the public to two recent events that occurred.

“The first that took place in the grounds of Parliament that addressed immigration concerns — and led to the unprecedented closing down of House proceedings.

“Also, more recently the incident where police action [which is currently under review] was used against demonstrators outside of the grounds of Parliament — which once again led to the closing down of House proceedings.

“It is my information that the Bishop of the AME Church is either in Bermuda or planning to make his way to the island. If this is not so… I humbly suggest that an invitation be extended — by the Premier – to this most important Head of the AME congregation in Bermuda.

“Given my experience as a former Premier of the island, I do know that while the Minister of Home Affairs has cited the reasons for her decision in regard to Rev Tweed’s work permit application, Minister does possess discretionary powers to revisit this matter; and, in council with both the Premier and the Bishop of the AME Church is positioned to [should he be present in the island] resolve this matter to the satisfaction of all parties involved.

“Failing such a resolution to this apparent impasse, the immediate future for law and good order in these isles would appear to be following a path that we have travelled before — and should choose not to risk walking again,” Mr Scott concluded.

