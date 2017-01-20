Airport Blue Ribbon Panel Terms Of Reference

The Ministry of Finance today [Jan 20] released the Terms of Reference for the Blue Ribbon Panel, which is currently reviewing the Airport Redevelopment Project.

“The terms of reference sets out the objective, background, scope, deliverables and timing of this review,” the Ministry said.

“This Blue Ribbon Panel will provide an additional independent evaluation of the Airport Redevelopment Project and expects to present their conclusion to the Minister of Finance at the end of January.”

Live video replay of the Finance Minister announcing the Blue Ribbon panel earlier this month:

“The panel is chaired by Mr. Malcolm Butterfield, a retired managing director at KPMG, and includes Mr. Craig Simmons, Economics Senior Lecturer at the Bermuda College, Mr. Gil Tucker, retired Chairman of Ernst & Young Ltd., Mr. Barclay Simmons, a Managing Partner of ASW Law and Chairman of Butterfield Bank, Mr. Anthony Joaquin, retired Partner of Ernst & Young and Chairman of HSBC Bermuda and Ms. Caroline Foulger retired partner of Price Waterhouse Coopers.”

The Blue Ribbon Panel Terms of Reference are below [PDF here]

