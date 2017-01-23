Time Is Ticking On Dockyard Clocks Restoration

Work is well underway towards restoring two of the Island’s most famous clocks with parts taking shape at a specialist firm in the US.

The West End Development Corporation [WEDCO] announced last year that was investing $200,000 into restoring the clocks at Clocktower.

One tells the time and one the high tide time, but the mechanisms were put in 30 years ago and have worn out.

The work was given to the Electric Time Company of Massachusetts and the new clocks are starting to take shape in the factory.

Joanna Cranfield, WEDCo.’s Business Development Manager, said: “The work that has been done so far looks fantastic. It will be great to get the clocks back in working order, they are such a significant landmark.”

