Traffic Delays In Paget Due To Two Car Collision

[Updated] Due to a collision, traffic delays are in effect at the junctions of Harbour Road and Cobbs Hill Road as well as Harbour Road and Manse Road, and motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

A police spokesperson said, “A two car collision on Harbour Road in Paget near the junction with Salt Kettle Road around 6:40am this morning [Monday, January 30th] has apparently blocked both sides of the road at that location.

“Delays are expected and motorists are advised to take alternate routes until further notice.

“More information will be provided as it becomes available.”

Update 7.58am: The police added, “‎The traffic diversions in effect are at the junctions of Harbour Road and Cobbs Hill Road as well as Harbour Road and Manse Road. Motorists are still advised to take alternate routes at this time.”

Update 8.28am: A police spokesperson said, “The section of Harbour Road in Paget has now been re-opened to normal traffic flow.‎”

