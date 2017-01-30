Traffic Delays In Paget Due To Two Car Collision

January 30, 2017 | 4 Comments

[Updated] Due to a collision, traffic delays are in effect at the junctions of Harbour Road and Cobbs Hill Road as well as Harbour Road and Manse Road, and motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

A police spokesperson said, “A two car collision on Harbour Road in Paget near the junction with Salt Kettle Road around 6:40am this morning [Monday, January 30th] has apparently blocked both sides of the road at that location.

Collision Bermuda, January 30 2017

“Delays are expected and motorists are advised to take alternate routes until further notice.

“More information will be provided as it becomes available.”

Update 7.58am: The police added, “‎The traffic diversions in effect are at the junctions of Harbour Road and Cobbs Hill Road as well as Harbour Road and Manse Road. Motorists are still advised to take alternate routes at this time.”

Update 8.28am: A police spokesperson said, “The section of Harbour Road in Paget has now been re-opened to normal traffic flow.‎”

Comments (4)

  1. Onion Juice says:
    January 30, 2017

    Bridge from Dockyard

  2. Tunnel says:
    January 30, 2017

    Tunnel from dockyard to point would be better. Less intrusive. Both options are redic expensive though...

