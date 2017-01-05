Two Men In Stable Condition After Collisions

The 21-year-old motorcyclist injured in a collision on January 4 remains in stable condition on a general ward, the 18-year-old Hamilton parish man injured in a collision on December 30 remains in stable condition in the ICU and a single-vehicle accident in Hamilton Parish yesterday [Jan 4] resulted in no reported injuries.

A police spokesperson said, “Around 8pm on Wednesday, January 4th police and first responders were dispatched to a reported two vehicle collision on Middle Road in Sandys parish near the junction with White Hill Lane.

“It appears that a motorcyclist traveling along Middle Road collided with a car being driven out of White Hill Lane.

“The injured rider, a 21 year old Southampton man, was taken to King Edward VII Memorial Hospital via ambulance for treatment of a leg injury.

“At last check he was in stable condition on a general ward.

“Inquiries continue and any witnesses should contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.

“Around 6:10pm on Wednesday, January 4th police officers were dispatched to a reported single vehicle damage only car crash on North Shore Road in Hamilton parish.

“It appears that the car involved collided with a utility pole in the Flatts Village area, near the Bermuda Aquarium, Museum and Zoo.

“However, there were no reported injuries. Traffic was temporarily diverted from the scene until the damaged car was towed away.

“Any witnesses should contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.

“At last check earlier today [Thursday, January 5th] the 18 year old Hamilton parish man injured when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car at the junction of North Shore Road and Store Hill in Smith’s parish around 3:45pm Friday, December 30th remained in stable condition in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.”

