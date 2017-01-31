Upcoming: Live Interview With New BTA CEO

Bernews next live video interview broadcast will be with recently appointed Bermuda Tourism Authority [BTA] CEO Kevin Dallas, who is scheduled to to join us for video interview on Bernews Facebook page on Wednesday, February 1.

If you have a question for Mr Dallas, please feel free to leave a comment on our Facebook page and/or below, and we will try and have it asked during the interview. The live broadcast will begin at around 10am on Wednesday, and the replay will be posted on Bernews website.

Read More About

Category: All, Business