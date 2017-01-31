Upcoming: Live Interview With New BTA CEO

January 31, 2017 | 1 Comment

Bernews next live video interview broadcast will be with recently appointed Bermuda Tourism Authority [BTA] CEO Kevin Dallas, who is scheduled to to join us for video interview on Bernews Facebook page on Wednesday, February 1.

If you have a question for Mr Dallas, please feel free to leave a comment on our Facebook page and/or below, and we will try and have it asked during the interview. The live broadcast will begin at around 10am on Wednesday, and the replay will be posted on Bernews website.

Kevin Dallas BTA Live Video IG

click here banner Bermuda tourism

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, Business

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Jeremy Deacon says:
    January 31, 2017

    I'd be very happy to hear people's ideas for questions. I've got a lot already but I could always do with more!

    Like(0)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»