Video & Photos: BFRS Extinguish Vehicle Fire

At approximately 2:10am this morning [Jan 11], the Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service responded to a vehicle fire in the parking lot of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources at the Botanical Gardens.

Fire Service spokesperson Staff Officer Delton White said, “The vehicle was reported to have visible smoke and flames emitting.”

Video by Kate McCormick:

“The Fire Service responded with one vehicle staffed with four personnel to find a truck fully involved with fire emitting from the engine and passenger compartments.

“Fire Service personnel dressed in full protective gear then extinguished the fire before it could spread to other vehicles parked nearby.

“There were no injuries as a result of the fire and it is currently under investigation.”

