Video: “10 Most” Series Spotlights Michael Frith

The “10 Most Fascinating People of Bermuda 2016″ series begins today with the first video release featuring Michael Frith, the award-winning co-creator of the iconic children’s television show Fraggle Rock.

Host Lisa Pickering introduces Mr. Frith by saying, “You might have been living under the rock if you weren’t aware that the classic 80s kids’ show Fraggle Rock was inspired by beautiful Bermuda herself; think the Crystal Caves.

“In 2016, Fraggle Rock was re-released in HD and its co-creator, cartoonist Michael Frith, was bestowed with the Villa Nova Peace Award for his work with his children’s puppet charity No Strings International.”

The video series is being sponsored by One and the Trades Women of Bermuda, with Ms Pickering’s clothing sponsored by Modblu Boutique.

We will continue to post their video releases here on Bernews over the coming days, and the “Most Fascinating Person of 2016″ will be revealed as the series concludes.

Bermuda has no shortage of interesting people, so if you want to suggest a candidate to Ms. Pickering for next year’s list, please feel free to email her at bermybios@gmail.com!

