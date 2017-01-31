Live Video Replay: BIU President On Airport Deal

Bermuda Industrial Union President Chris Furbert held a press conference this afternoon [Jan 31] to address the airport redevelopment project, saying that the OBA was elected “however they do not have a mandate from the people of Bermuda to privatize this public asset for the next 30 years.”

Speaking at the press conference, Mr Furbert said: “The Minister of Finance, the Hon. E. T. Richards said in his press statement on Friday January 27, 2017 –’The Government will continue to be transparent and collaborative because this transaction is in the best interests of all Bermuda’.

“This statement is completely false because the Minister has not been transparent in the way he has handled this Airport Deal from the outset.

“The only reason why the Minister has decided to be a bit transparent is only because of the challenges from the People’s Campaign, the PLP, M.O.V.E, and the Protest that took place on December 2, 2016 over this Airport Deal.

“The Minister went on to state “contrary to assertions from some quarters, Parliamentarians will not be voting for or against the project, or the Project Agreement, through the bills that are before the legislature.

“Was this statement questioned by any members of the media?

“Press Statement by the Premier the Hon. Michael Dunkley: ‘So I take my hat off to finance Minister Bob Richards for coming up with a deal with the Government of Canada that gets the airport terminal built without adding to our national debt‘.

“Let me just remind Bermuda what the then Shadow Minister of Finance E. T. Richards, in his reply to the 2009 Budget statement, said.

“There seems to be much discussion of public private partnerships [PPP]. The Government is planning to rebuild the KEMH and the Causeway using PPPs. “The first thing that Honourable members and the public should know about PPPs is that they are a form of off-balance sheet financing, that is a PPP enables all or part of the debt to finance a project to not appear as part of the government’s debt. So it is a way for some governments to off -load public debt to private entities. “But, Mr. Speaker, there is no such thing as a free lunch. The private partner will not likely have as high a credit rating as the Bermuda Government, therefore the financing is bound to be more expensive than if Government borrowed the money itself. “Today, with the credit markets demanding huge extra interest for incremental risk, this extra finance cost will be very significant. Even if the private partner were highly rated, that entity would not be renting their balance sheet to Bermuda for free. So PPPs generally add extra cost. “The Bermuda Government plans to guarantee the debt of its PPPs. This would have the debt be viewed as on-balance sheet financing and therefore become part of the national debt, an approach that defeats one of the principal rationales for a PPP. “Perhaps this model of PPP is an admission by Government that it is so terrible at managing large project s that it may be less expensive to pay a foreign entity hefty management fees rather than taking the operational risk of doing the job itself. “This, Mr. Speaker, is a very sad and expensive admission.”

“On November 21, 2014 the Minister of Finance advised the House of Assembly that the Bermuda Government entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Canadian Commercial Corporation to pave the way for the re-development of a new airport using a Private Public Partnership [PPP] model”: The Minister of Finance has now adopted the same approach that he objected to in 2009.

“On Sunday January 29, 2017 the Minister of Finance the Hon. Bob Richards said on the Shirley Dill radio talk show that “the train left the station”. Why would he say that?

“On November 21, 2014 the Minister of Finance the Hon. Bob Richards stated ‘Having carefully considered all its options”, Government has decided to avail itself of a novel procurement model offered by way of an arrangement with the Canadian Commercial Corporation. CCC is wholly owned by the Government of Canada.‘

“If what the Minister Richards is saying is true that “having carefully considered all its options; did the Government and Minister consider the following;

a. Did the Minister ask the UK Government to finance this Airport Deal? If not, why not?

b. Did the Minister approach the Banks in Bermuda? If not, why not?

c. Did the Minister approach International Business? If not, why not?

d. Did the Minister consider posting a bond to raise the money? If not, why not?

“If the Minister did not pursue at least these four options then the Minister did not carefully consider all the options.

“The People’s Campaign Manifesto: The Government does not own public property but holds it in trust on behalf of the people and therefore should exercise proper stewardship that protects the assets of the people against privatization”.

“The One Bermuda Alliance was elected in December 2012 as the Government, however they do not have a mandate from the people of Bermuda to privatize this public asset for the next 30 years.”

