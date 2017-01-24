One Hour Video: PLP Town Hall On Governance
The PLP held a Town Hall Meeting on “Good Governance” this evening [Jan 24] at the Leopards Club, with the speakers including Leader of the Opposition & Shadow Finance Minister David Burt, Shadow Minister of Home Affairs Walton Brown and Shadow Attorney-General Michael Scott.
In announcing the meeting, the PLP said, “Throughout our history the PLP has always pushed for better governance and better government in Bermuda. Almost every progressive democratic reform that has taken place in Bermuda has been due to PLP pressure while in opposition, or by PLP action while in Government.
“Our reform proposals will increase citizens’ participation in our democracy; provide greater oversight which will reduce waste and inefficiency, create an anticorruption watchdog, and will implement campaign finance reform to limit wealthy donor influence.:
The one hour live video replay of Town Hall Meeting is below:
was three anyone there?
Well that all sounds very nice.
I just blew my cocktail out of my nose when I just read read the following!
They can't be serious? If they are, this proves they have NO shame, and should never be elected again! Good grief!!!
How many people were there? Front row looks sparse...
I'm sure the PLP would have no problem for fundraising caps on election spending... they have the BIU and PC to campaign for them as well that wouldn't be limited. They also grossly misrepresent good government reforms under their watch, this would be easier highlight if the PAC would actually look into the damning reports of the various Auditor Generals over their tenure in administration, rather than spending brief sessions just glossing over them. Doesn't help that the PAC chairman doesn't think he should have to recuse himself from their meetings over the financial issues that occurred while he was in the Ministry of Finance. Meanwhile he spend so much press ink demanding documents that aren't legally available... or even exist, ignoring now the plethora of information that now show what the deal actually is, more information than has ever been available to the public on any deal any government has even conducted before now... including the deals that took place under his watch, and lack of calls for transparency then.