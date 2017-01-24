One Hour Video: PLP Town Hall On Governance

The PLP held a Town Hall Meeting on “Good Governance” this evening [Jan 24] at the Leopards Club, with the speakers including Leader of the Opposition & Shadow Finance Minister David Burt, Shadow Minister of Home Affairs Walton Brown and Shadow Attorney-General Michael Scott.

In announcing the meeting, the PLP said, “Throughout our history the PLP has always pushed for better governance and better government in Bermuda. Almost every progressive democratic reform that has taken place in Bermuda has been due to PLP pressure while in opposition, or by PLP action while in Government.

“Our reform proposals will increase citizens’ participation in our democracy; provide greater oversight which will reduce waste and inefficiency, create an anticorruption watchdog, and will implement campaign finance reform to limit wealthy donor influence.:

The one hour live video replay of Town Hall Meeting is below:

Read More About

Category: All, News, Politics, Videos