Roban: Response From Governor ‘Falls Short’

Governor Announces Senior UK Police Officer To Conduct Review

Yesterday, Governor John Rankin said, “As made clear in my statement of 7 December, there are two investigations currently underway in respect of the protests outside the House of Assembly on 2 December.

“First, a police investigation into allegations of criminal conduct by those protesting, with files being prepared for possible charges.

“Secondly, an investigation into complaints brought against police officers which have been referred to the Police Complaints Authority.

“I have also agreed with the Commissioner of Police and following consultation with the Premier that, in line with best practice, the police response to the protests should be independently reviewed by a peer organization.

“I am making arrangements to have a senior UK police officer conduct such a review and make recommendations wherever improvements could be made, including as appropriate on any future resource or training needs.”

Walter Roban’s Statement

Mr Roban said, “The reactive response from the Governor to our request for a public, independent investigation into the pepper spray events of Friday, December 2nd falls way short of the reassurance that Bermuda needs.

“Yesterday’s announcement that a senior UK Police Officer will conduct a peer review of ‘…the Police response to the protests…’ has all the appearance of being nothing short of a whitewash that the Government is happily watching unfold. The Governor did not even commit to a public disclosure of the findings. That is not in keeping with the best practice he talks of.

“We are of the view that a peer review will do little, if anything, to address the core issues that the PLP, the Speaker of the House and many in Bermuda have identified and called for. To be clear, we repeat them again:

“The need for an independent investigation into the incident.

“A commitment to release the findings of that investigation to the public.

“A commitment to disclose the vital information to the public about who in authority outside of the Bermuda Police Service knew, in advance, of the deployment and tactical options and the equipment to be carried and available for use.

“While the Governor is convinced that a peer review is the answer to these and other questions regarding conflict of interest, we clearly do not agree and urge him to reconsider other courses of action.

“If he is unwilling to do that, then we call upon him to immediately exercise his constitutional authority to direct that further persons will not be charged with offences arising out of the December 2nd events until the peer review is complete.

“Anything less than that makes a mockery of the review. We remind everyone that it was the Premier who called the Police action ‘violence against our citizens.’

“With that said, we call upon the Governor and the Government to assure the public that the evidence subject to the peer review will be fully disclosed to the public. Anything less than that simply clouds the transparency and does nothing to restore confidence.

“Further, we call upon the Governor, the Premier and the Minister of National Security to exercise their authority to ensure that press requests for information in accordance with the PATI legislation are complied with and the information be fully disclosed to the public, as they should be.

“Up to this point, the Governor, the Premier and the Minister of National Security and the OBA Government have failed the Bermuda public in the requests for an independent investigation into the events of December 2nd. They still have a chance to correct this.”

