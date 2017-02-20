20 Superyachts Enter 2017 AC Regatta Thus Far

The America’s Cup Superyacht Regatta will be one of the highlights of the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda in 2017, and so far 20 superyachts have registered to compete.

Some of the world’s most beautiful yachts will be given the perfect stage on which to perform on Bermuda’s crystal clear waters from 13th to 15th June, and there is still time for superyacht owners to register, with the deadline for entries closing on 1st April 2017.

Among the yachts already registered is the 55m Adela, back to reclaim the title won at the 2013 America’s Cup Superyacht Regatta, and she, so far, is joined by:

Action, 37m, Royal Huisman Adela, 55m, Pendennis Shipyard Bequia, 27m, Brooklin Boat Yard Genevieve, 37m, Alloy Yachts Hanuman, 42m, Royal Huisman Hyperion, 48m, Royal Huisman Leopard 3, 30.48m, McConaghy Boats Lionheart, 43.4m, Claasen Jachtbouw Meteor, 52m, Royal Huisman Perseus^3, 60m, Perini Navy Ranger, 42m, Danish Yachts Rebecca, 42.43m, Pendennis Shipyard Sojana, 35m, Green Marine Svea, 43.6m, Vitters Shipyard Topaz, 43m, Holland Jachtbouw Velsheda, 39m, Camper & Nicholsons Visione, 44.8m, Baltic Yachts Wild Horses, 23.2m, W-Class™Racing Yachts Windfall, 29m, Southern Wind

Dean Maggio, Captain of the Superyacht Meteor, said, “Meteor has raced in various superyacht regattas since she was launched in 2007.

“Both owners are very accomplished sailors who are well known on the maxi circuit and having been involved with many past America’s Cup syndicates, putting Meteor in Bermuda for the 35th America’s Cup was a no-brainer.

“Having a superyacht regatta in the middle of the America’s Cup up event is just the icing on the cake on what should be a great event.”

On why Bermuda is such a good venue for the events in May and June, Captain Maggio said “Aside from Bermuda being a beautiful place with great people and an efficient infrastructure, it is a great location for the 35th America’s Cup and it’s easy to get to, whether transiting north for a summer in New England or heading across the pond for the Mediterranean.”

Captain Barnaby Henshaw-Depledge of the 39m Superyacht Velsheda, said: “The owner, guests and crew felt it was an event that simply could not be missed, and having the opportunity to combine the America’s Cup Superyacht Regatta with the America’s Cup J Class Regatta makes it all the more enjoyable.

“We’re very much looking forward to being a part of the America’s Cup action. It will be spectacular, witnessing such a contrasting spectrum of racing, from foiling catamarans to the closest J Class fleet in years, all the way up to 500 ton superyachts.

“In addition, it’s a different event to the usual schedule, so we’re excited to have the opportunity to experience the added challenges associated with a new location.”

For more information on the America’s Cup Superyacht Regatta, or to enter, click here.

