Lorene Phillips, author of the book “29 Keys to Unlocking Your Faith at Work & Win!,” will be available to sign books on Thursday, February 2 and Saturday, February 4 from 12.00pm to 2.00pm at Brown & Co in Hamilton.

Ms. Phillips’ book promises to “help readers use their faith in the workplace to their advantage” and is available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

“We are the church,” Phillips explains. “I want to be a part of the movement to correct this mindset so we can be bold in bringing the Kingdom of God into the world by showing Christ through our talents and skills in our everyday worklife to which God has called each of us.”

A spokesperson said, “In ’29 Keys to Unlocking your Faith at Work & Win!,’ Phillips shows readers how faith can bring a purpose to their work by raising their level of performance.

“The 29 keys use Scriptures to advise readers on dealing with humility and confidence, failure and apologies, and worry and anxiety in the workplace.”

