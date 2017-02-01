Video: Interview With BTA CEO Kevin Dallas

Bermuda Tourism Authority [BTA] CEO Kevin Dallas sat down with Bernews today for a live interview on our Facebook page, discussing a wide range of topics including the America’s Cup, the airport redevelopment and digital marketing.

Speaking with guest interview Jeremy Deacon, Mr. Dallas also touched on airline service to Bermuda, the tourism budget, Airbnb rentals, tourism in general and more.

The 37-minute live video replay is below

