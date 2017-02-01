Video: Interview With BTA CEO Kevin Dallas

February 1, 2017 | 2 Comments

Bermuda Tourism Authority [BTA] CEO Kevin Dallas sat down with Bernews today for a live interview on our Facebook page, discussing a wide range of topics including the America’s Cup, the airport redevelopment and digital marketing.

Speaking with guest interview Jeremy Deacon, Mr. Dallas also touched on airline service to Bermuda, the tourism budget, Airbnb rentals, tourism in general and more.

The 37-minute live video replay is below

Comments (2)

  1. Onion Juice says:
    February 1, 2017

    Did he get de same report on de airport that P.L.P. got, if he did then he dont know de numbers.

  2. Athena says:
    February 1, 2017

    Wide range of topics and a good introduction to Mr. Dallas and how he sees various areas of tourism impacting 2017.

    Look forward to other interviews by Mr. Deacon with the BTA throughout the year as America's Cup and other events unfold.

