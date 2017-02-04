4-Year-Old In ICU After Being Struck By Truck

A 4-year-old boy is in stable condition in the ICU after being struck by a truck while riding his bicycle on Seawall Drive in Sandys parish.

A police spokesperson said, “Around 5:15pm on Monday, February 27th police and first responders were dispatched to a reported collision involving a truck and a 4-year-old boy on Seawall Drive in Sandys parish.

“It appears that the 4-year-old Sandys parish boy was riding his bicycle in the area when he was struck by the truck, which was being driven along Seawall Drive.

“The truck driver, neighbours and the child’s mother immediately came to the young boy’s aid, until EMTs arrived on scene a short time later.

“The injured boy was then transported via ambulance to King Edward VII Memorial Hospital for treatment of a head wound and at last check earlier today [Tuesday, February 28th] was in stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

“The scene was processed by the relevant police personnel and inquiries continue. Any witnesses that have not yet come forward should contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

