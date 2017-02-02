80 Minute Video: Craig Mayor On Airport At PAC
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Public Accounts held another Public Hearing today [Feb 2] at St. Paul’s Church Centennial Hall in Hamilton, where Craig Mayor gave a presentation regarding the financial impact of the airport redevelopment project.
Mr Mayor, a retired chartered accountant, has been outspoken about the airport project, saying he believes the deal is not in the best interest of Bermuda as there has been a cost understatement.
The 80-minute live video replay is below:
He should have stayed in bed or went to Docksiders.
He's all over the plce. How the hell is anyone suppose to follow................well cept Wayne....
If every One should have an airport that is a workable place of employment then OBA build the darn Maintenance yard in Parks this coming from Ms Scott
Wayne you are awesome!