80 Minute Video: Craig Mayor On Airport At PAC

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Public Accounts held another Public Hearing today [Feb 2] at St. Paul’s Church Centennial Hall in Hamilton, where Craig Mayor gave a presentation regarding the financial impact of the airport redevelopment project.

Mr Mayor, a retired chartered accountant, has been outspoken about the airport project, saying he believes the deal is not in the best interest of Bermuda as there has been a cost understatement.

The 80-minute live video replay is below:

