America’s Cup To Sponsor End To End Walk

The America’s Cup said they are “excited to support the XL Catlin End to End Fun Walk at this year’s event as a Silver Sponsor.

The annual event, celebrating 30 years of ‘fun raising’, will be held on Saturday, May 6 starting at 7am in King’s Square, St. George’s.

The Fun Walk sponsored by America’s Cup starts at Beacon Hill Road all the way to the finish line in Dockyard. It’s an opportunity for the community to participate in a much shorter, family-friendly walk.

There is a separate start line at this leg at 2pm, as many walkers participate in just this section of the event. The Fun Walk is kid-friendly and senior-friendly, promising to be fun for the whole family

. It also serves as a water stop for participants who start in St. George’s or Hamilton to fill their reusable water bottles and stay hydrated during the walk.

Mike Winfield, CEO of America’s Cup Bermuda says: “The XL Catlin End to End is an iconic event on the Bermuda calendar that has for the past 30 years supported many worthy local charities.

“We are thrilled to not only host a water stop with the America’s Cup Event Authority, but also co-sponsor the Fun Walk, which is a very popular healthy family activity.

“We look forward to hosting a fun, creative stop where participants can rehydrate, celebrate a great cause and get a feel for more of the excitement around America’s Cup 2017.”

Sam Hollis, COO of the America’s Cup Event Authority added: “Everyone at the America’s Cup is delighted to support such a terrific Bermuda event, and one that does so much good for the home of the 35th America’s Cup. We can’t wait to see the event take place and will be urging as many of our staff, and America’s Cup team members, to take part.”

Participants can expect big surprises from the America’s Cup water stop with giveaways and much more – all to be revealed on the day. For more information about the XL Catlin End to End, visit here.

