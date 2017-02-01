Finance Minister On Airport Debate Rescheduling

“The decision to reschedule the debate to February 10 followed a series of meetings this week and last with The Speaker and the Opposition Leader to calm community tensions before the resumption of Parliament,” Finance Minister Bob Richards said, adding that “the rescheduling will allow Opposition MPs more time to review documents related to the project.”

Minister Richards said, “The Government with the support of The Speaker has rescheduled the House of Assembly debate on Airport redevelopment legislation to Friday, February 10th, instead of this Friday’s sitting.

“The rescheduling will allow Opposition MPs more time to review documents related to the project, which has been more than two years in the works.

“The new date followed a helpful decision by the Canadian Commercial Corporation [CCC] and Aecon, the project’s prime subcontractor, to approve the release of the draft Airport Project Agreement – a decision that set aside customary commercial practices for the sake of transparency.

“I want to express my appreciation to CCC and Aecon for agreeing to the release. It will enable Bermudians to see as clearly as possible that this is the right deal at the right time for the right reasons.

“From the beginning, the Government has moved with care to protect Bermuda’s interest and to work around our challenging fiscal situation to build something that serves the Bermudian people for generations to come.

“I welcome any further examination brought on by the release of the draft agreement because it so clearly works for Bermuda, including guarantees to complete it on time and on budget.

“Most importantly this project will have no impact on our national debt, leaving Government free to maintain our spending priorities for education, pensions, health and social safety – things that really matter to people in their day-to-day lives.

“The evolution of the Airport agreement has set a new level of transparency for Government capital projects. I can safely say that there is no other infrastructure project in Bermuda’s history that has released more information to the public than this one.

“In addition, I have arranged for key project representatives to speak directly to members of the Opposition for a better understanding of its financial details.

“Despite this unprecedented level of transparency, the Opposition Leader continues to cry foul even though he is in possession of virtually every detail of the draft agreement and relevant project information. I would simply urge him to get focused on the project not the politics so we can move Bermuda forward.

“The decision to reschedule the debate to February 10 followed a series of meetings this week and last with The Speaker and the Opposition Leader to calm community tensions before the resumption of Parliament.

“As part of the rescheduling, the House of Assembly agenda will be adjusted to debate other important Government business this Friday, February 3rd.”

Read More About

Category: All, News, Politics