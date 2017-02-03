Basketball: Island Ballers & Rimrockers Win

February 3, 2017 | 1 Comment

The latest round of the Island Basketball League action inside the Cedarbridge Academy saw a League scoring record broken and a winning streak snapped.

Island Ballers defeated the previously undefeated Tsunamis 85 – 65. The Tsunamis came into the game with a League Record 14 games winning streak, but Omar Wolfe led the Island Ballers with a new League Scoring Record 43 points, while Steven Simons scored 17 points for the Tsunamis.

In the nightcap, the Rimrockers defeated Cross Fire 62 – 52. Chris Horrwood scored 25 points for the Rimrockers, while Lyndon Jackson scored 22 points for Cross Fire.

click here banner basketball

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, Sports

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Basketball Wife says:
    February 3, 2017

    GOOOOO!! ISLAND BALLERS!! SO MAD I MISSED THE GAME BUT I AM SUPER DUPER PROUD!!!!

    Like(0)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»