Basketball: Island Ballers & Rimrockers Win

The latest round of the Island Basketball League action inside the Cedarbridge Academy saw a League scoring record broken and a winning streak snapped.

Island Ballers defeated the previously undefeated Tsunamis 85 – 65. The Tsunamis came into the game with a League Record 14 games winning streak, but Omar Wolfe led the Island Ballers with a new League Scoring Record 43 points, while Steven Simons scored 17 points for the Tsunamis.

In the nightcap, the Rimrockers defeated Cross Fire 62 – 52. Chris Horrwood scored 25 points for the Rimrockers, while Lyndon Jackson scored 22 points for Cross Fire.

