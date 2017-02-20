Beech Appointed Assistant Financial Controller

Bermuda Aviation Services Limited [BAS] announced the appointment of Jennifer Beech as Assistant Group Financial Controller.

In the new role, Ms Beech will be a technical resource and supervise day-to-day finance operations for BAS Group subsidiaries, in addition to the execution of special projects.

Ms Beech, a Bermudian, joins BAS from the Enterprise Division audit practice at KPMG, where she worked since 2010, leaving as a Manager.

As part of her role, she worked with a diverse range of local organizations across the Bermuda market and gained extensive in-depth knowledge and insight into local businesses.

In addition to working with an extensive portfolio of private & not for profit organizations, she also worked with a number of listed entities on the Bermuda Stock Exchange, including Polaris Holding Company Limited and Watlington Waterworks Ltd.

Ms Beech holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a Minor in Computer Science and a Master’s in Business Administration. She is a Certified Public Accountant, accredited by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts State Board.

Ian Cook, Group President and Chief Executive Officer, Bermuda Aviation Services Limited, said: “Jennifer will make an excellent addition to our finance team, helping us to continue operating as effectively as we possibly can. I am pleased to welcome her on board and I look forward to working with her.”

Jennifer Beech said: “I am very pleased to have been appointed as Assistant Group Financial Controller and I am looking forward to getting to work with the whole team at BAS.”

