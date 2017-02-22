BeesMont Corporate Appoint Rovonne Sampson

BeesMont Corporate Services has appointed Rovonne D. Sampson as its new Deputy Manager.

“Rovonne has more than 16 years’ experience in the corporate services industry, including a number of years spent at one of Bermuda’s top law firms,” the company said.

“She specialises in the administration of local and exempt companies, mutual funds, investment holding and insurance companies.

“Joining from Harborview Corporate Services Ltd, where she worked for one year as Vice President, Rovonne also held various roles at BCB Charter Corporate Services Limited from 2009 until 2015.

“In 1998, she obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree in General Humanities from Montclair State University in New Jersey, before going on to earn her Designation [TEP] with the Society of Trust & Estate Practitioners. Rovonne also has certificates in both Corporate Procedures I & II.

“Joining BeesMont Law has been a great honour,” Ms Sampson stated. “I have been warmly welcomed by the team and found this to be a great place to work and contribute my talents and skills.

“As Deputy Manager of the Corporate Services Department, I am responsible for managing a diverse portfolio of both local and exempt companies that are registered to do business in Bermuda. Altogether I have 16 years of experience in the corporate services industry, as well as experience in the trust industry.”

Outside of her professional experience, Sampson is currently a member of Society of Trust and Estate Practioners, Bermuda Branch, an executive member of the Parent Teacher Association of Somerset Primary School, and was a member the Board of Directors of The Sunshine League, a registered Bermuda Charity.

Sharon A. Beesley, Director and CEO of BeesMont Law Limited, commented: “Rovonne brings extensive experience and know-how to the BeesMont Group and will be an asset to our corporate services team.

“Her extensive knowledge of corporate administration, mutual funds and trust and estates will be invaluable as we continue to grow our services and offer clients the best guidance on all corporate and commercial matters. Also Rovonne is a lovely person and we are really pleased that she has joined the BeesMont team.”

