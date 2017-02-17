BELCO To Take Meter Readings On Saturdays

BELCO said they “would like to advise customers that Meter Readers will be taking readings on Saturdays for the foreseeable future to ensure that customer billing cycles do not extend pass the normal 30-day meter reading cycle.”

“Meter Readers will be in their BELCO uniform and will always carry Company ID, which is available to customers upon request. Customer queries can be directed to Customer Care on 299.2800 or via email at info@belco.bm,” the company said.

