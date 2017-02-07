Bermuda In Bergdorf Goodman Spring Magazine

Bermuda has been featured in the Bergdorf Goodman Spring Magazine, which calls us “the island of otherworldly pink sand” and “impossibly blue water”.

The story resulted from a trip to the island by the magazine’s team, in which they were accompanied by Bermudian fashion expert Shiona Turini.

Highlighting many of Bermuda’s features, the article says, “The island of otherworldly pink sand and impossibly blue water provides ample opportunity to unwide and explore.”

The full Bergdorf Goodman Spring Magazine can be viewed online at the company’s website.

