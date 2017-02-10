Bermuda Festival Elect Six New Board Members

At its Annual General Meeting, the Bermuda Festival of the Performing Arts elected six new Directors to its Board: Gita Blakeney-Saltus, Flavia Doyle, Tim Faries, Tiffany Fox, Adrian Kawaley-Lathan and Graham Pewter.

These new members join continuing Board members Ian Davidson [Chairman], Philip Barnett, Conchita Ming, Tom Miller, Patricia Philip-Fairn, David Skinner [Executive Director] and Michael Whittall.

“At the October meeting John Campbell stepped down from the Board after many years of service as a Director,” the Festival said. “Ian thanked John for his dedication to the Board, as well as his significant contribution generally to the well-being of the performing arts in Bermuda.”

Tim Faries, Ian Davidson [Chair], Graham Pewter, Flavia Doyle, Gita Blakeney-Saltus, Tom Miller, Philip Barnett, Conchita Ming, Michael Whittall, David Skinner [Executive Director], Adrian Kawaley-Lathan, Tiffany Fox

Gita Blakeney-Saltus is a well-known vocalist and recording artist, in addition to serving as Executive Director of Pathways Bermuda.

Flavia Doyle is a Chartered Professional Accountant with a local reinsurance company.

Tim Faries is a well-known lawyer with a back ground and strong interest in the performing arts.

Tiffany Fox is the head of the performing arts department at CedarBridge Academy and has previously served on the Festival’s Programming Advisory Committee.

Adrian Kawaley-Lathan, an entrepreneur and producer, is the founder of Rockfire Productions, Inc, a local fire dancing group.

Graham Pewter is a retired insurance executive and a founding member of the blues band, BONES.

Ian Davidson said: “We are very pleased to welcome such a dynamic and diverse group of people to the Board of the Bermuda Festival. Their combined backgrounds in business and the performing arts add significant strength to the Board, and we look forward to their individual and collective contributions as we take the Festival forward into the future”.

