Bermuda Football League Stats & Standings
A total of ten combined Premier and First Division matches took place over the weekend, with a total of 34 goals scored.
Premier Division
The North Village Rams are the League Leaders, with 29 points, with PHC Zebras in second with 28 points, Robin Hood are in 3rd place with 26 points.
Ian Coke from the Boulevard Blazers is the League Leading goalscorer with 17, while Angelo Simmons from the Dandy Town Hornets is in second with 14 goals, Shayne Hollis from the North Village Rams has 12 goals on the season. Antwan Russell from Robin Hood along with Cecoy Robinson from the PHC Zebras both have found the back of the net 8 times, while Jonathan Bean from the Somerset Trojans has 6 goals.
Premier Division Standings
- 29 North Village Rams
- 28 PHC Zebras
- 26 Robin Hood
- 19 Devonshire Cougars
- 17 Boulevard Blazers
- 14 Somerset Trojans
- 10 Dandy Town Hornets
- 10 Somerset Eagles
- 09 Flanagan’s Onions
- 04 Devonshire Colts
Premier Division Leading Goalscorers
- 17 Ian Coke – Boulevard Blazers
- 14 Angelo Simmons – Dandy Town Hornets
- 12 Shayne Hollis – North Village Rams
- 08 Antwan Russell – Robin Hood
- 08 Cecoy Robinson – PHC Zebras
- 06 Jonathan Bean – Somerset Trojans
- 05 Kyle Jones – Devonshire Colts
- 05 Shakir Smith – Robin Hood
First Division
Young Men Social Club’s opened up a four point lead the Division with 32 points, while X-Road’s are in second with 28 points. The St. David’s are in third with 20 points and they have a game in hand.
Clay Darrell from Young Men Social Club and Tyrell Burgess from BAA are leading the goalscoring department with 10 goals, while Kontaicf Burton from St. David’s has 8 goals, Jahkari Furbert from BAA, Donovan Thompson from St. George’s Colts and Vincent Minors from Wolves have all have found the back of the net 7 times.
First Division League Standings
- 32 Young Men Social Club
- 28 X-Road’s
- 20 St. David’s
- 18 St. George’s Colts
- 17 BAA
- 17 Paget Lions
- 16 Southampton Rangers
- 13 Wolves
- 06 Hamilton Parish
- 00 Ireland Rangers
First Division Leading Goalscorers
- 10 Clay Darrell – Young Men Social Club
- 10 Tyrell Burgess – BAA
- 08 Kontaicf Burton – St. David’s
- 07 Jahkari Furbert – BAA
- 07 Donovon Thompson – St. George’s Colts
- 07 Vincent Minors – Wolves
- 06 James Pace – St. David’s
- 06 Jahron Dickinson – St. George’s Colts
- 06 Dunte Albouy – St. David’s
- 06 Antinori Butterfield – X-Road’s
- 06 Ezekiel Stoneham – Southampton Rangers
