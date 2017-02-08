Bermuda Football League Stats & Standings

A total of ten combined Premier and First Division matches took place over the weekend, with a total of 34 goals scored.

Premier Division

The North Village Rams are the League Leaders, with 29 points, with PHC Zebras in second with 28 points, Robin Hood are in 3rd place with 26 points.

Ian Coke from the Boulevard Blazers is the League Leading goalscorer with 17, while Angelo Simmons from the Dandy Town Hornets is in second with 14 goals, Shayne Hollis from the North Village Rams has 12 goals on the season. Antwan Russell from Robin Hood along with Cecoy Robinson from the PHC Zebras both have found the back of the net 8 times, while Jonathan Bean from the Somerset Trojans has 6 goals.

Premier Division Standings

29 North Village Rams

28 PHC Zebras

26 Robin Hood

19 Devonshire Cougars

17 Boulevard Blazers

14 Somerset Trojans

10 Dandy Town Hornets

10 Somerset Eagles

09 Flanagan’s Onions

04 Devonshire Colts

Premier Division Leading Goalscorers

17 Ian Coke – Boulevard Blazers

14 Angelo Simmons – Dandy Town Hornets

12 Shayne Hollis – North Village Rams

08 Antwan Russell – Robin Hood

08 Cecoy Robinson – PHC Zebras

06 Jonathan Bean – Somerset Trojans

05 Kyle Jones – Devonshire Colts

05 Shakir Smith – Robin Hood

First Division

Young Men Social Club’s opened up a four point lead the Division with 32 points, while X-Road’s are in second with 28 points. The St. David’s are in third with 20 points and they have a game in hand.

Clay Darrell from Young Men Social Club and Tyrell Burgess from BAA are leading the goalscoring department with 10 goals, while Kontaicf Burton from St. David’s has 8 goals, Jahkari Furbert from BAA, Donovan Thompson from St. George’s Colts and Vincent Minors from Wolves have all have found the back of the net 7 times.

First Division League Standings

32 Young Men Social Club

28 X-Road’s

20 St. David’s

18 St. George’s Colts

17 BAA

17 Paget Lions

16 Southampton Rangers

13 Wolves

06 Hamilton Parish

00 Ireland Rangers

First Division Leading Goalscorers

10 Clay Darrell – Young Men Social Club

10 Tyrell Burgess – BAA

08 Kontaicf Burton – St. David’s

07 Jahkari Furbert – BAA

07 Donovon Thompson – St. George’s Colts

07 Vincent Minors – Wolves

06 James Pace – St. David’s

06 Jahron Dickinson – St. George’s Colts

06 Dunte Albouy – St. David’s

06 Antinori Butterfield – X-Road’s

06 Ezekiel Stoneham – Southampton Rangers

