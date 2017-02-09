BIU Calling On Members To Gather On Friday
“The BIU is calling on its members, certainly members of the public, to be here tomorrow at 8.00am at the Union Square,” Bermuda Industrial Union President Chris Furbert said this afternoon [Feb 9].
This comes as the debate on the Airport Development Concession Act 2016 and the Bermuda Airport Authority Act 2016 is scheduled to take place at the House of Assembly this Friday [Feb 10].
Audio of BIU President Chris Furbert’s press conference this afternoon:
Mr. Furbert said, “On February 10, the House of Parliament is due to debate the airport redevelopment deal, and as a result of that, we’ve had many calls from the public, many calls from our members about tomorrow, concerned about what happened on December 2.
“Today’s press conference is to let members know, those members who are interested and who are totally against the new airport redevelopment deal, and those members of the public who are also totally against the airport redevelopment deal – we’re also asking our sister unions and their members, if they’re against the airport redevelopment deal.”
“The BIU is calling on its members, certainly members of the public, to be here tomorrow at 8.00am at the Union Square,” Mr Furbert added. “And I’m certainly encouraging parents tomorrow to bring their children here with them.”
When asked about public transportation, Mr Furbert said, “I cannot say at this point in time whether any public transportation will be available tomorrow or not.
“We will have an extended General Council meeting further this evening at 5.30pm, and at that point in time a decision will be made about public transportation.”
The police previously said that “in light of information today that indicates public protests may be planned” at the House of Assembly this Friday [Feb 10], they have “established a policing plan.”
“Parliament Street will have barriers down the centre so that traffic can flow on one side and pedestrians can safely congregate on the other,” the police said.
“If more space is required, Reid Street will be closed between the junctions of Court Street and Parliament Street. The police will consider other road closures, if the need arises, based on the actual numbers that might be in attendance on the day.”
Jesus, what a guy.
Greater dramatic effect when kids get pepper sprayed I guess.
Is the BIU accepting responsibility/liability in the event any children are injured? One has to wonder if their Liability Insurance extends to provide such an Indemnity.
How is building a new airport a union issue? Will working conditions improve for unionized staff in a new airport? Will the union collect more dues from the workers building it? Will Union members have more paid hours? What makes this a union issue?
Union dont care. All he is trying to do is deflect focus away from their financials. Any fight or distraction will do .
Mr Furbert is encouraging parents to take their children out of school to protest a matter that has nothing to do with the Union? WTF!
Children should not be brought into this very misguided event.
Shame on the leader of the Union for denegrating the very concept and philosohpy of what Unions stand for in respect of workers rights.
This is a step way out of line.
Plus--you diminish your importance in the eyes of a broader Bermuda and the world with such action.
I sure hope that BIU members that will benefit from construction projects will see this for what it is and reject the call.
One again the airport is not a union matter! If god came down and told you this was a good deal for Bermuda you still would not be happy. At the end of the day, its not about the deal you are concerned about, its the party who's name is on it.
God will be there - Chris Furbert believes he is the ONE.
AND.............there you have it folks!!
Right on schedule..........
Here we go again. Fasten your seatbelts folks!
Are you going to pay the membership this time. You asked membership to march against government because they suggested furlow days or reduction in hours / pay. But you have no problem asking those same members to support your own personal agenda? Will BIU pay? Some of the membership have paid the BIU for 25+ years. When was the last time anyone saw a penny from you. Where is the money going or gone. Nobody knows cause you keep tge focus elsewhere.
Tired of your games. Tweed affair was the last straw for many. It will takes others a bit longer to see right thru you. Soon come...soon come
It is in-f*****g-credible how much effort is being put into protesting this airport by Butch and Co !
Unfortunate all that rain this morning couldn't wait until tomorrow !
Assemble the lemmings! The Cliff Awaits!
Here we go again.
Stupid Furbert has to be in control.
The Limelight.
Look what we are doing to save you from the OBA/Oppressive Government.
It's all about control.
Has to be seen doing something for the poor folks.
Were f_)*ed.
Stay home folks.
It's gonna be a Yettb and Famous day.
I need a rum.
Wow, last time they positioned seniors at the front of the line. Now he is going to put the school kids in the trenches. How could a responsible parent go along with this man's plan?
It's an airport for heavens sake.Leave the children out of this!
Sure take the kids out of school then they'll blame the OBA for poor education also.
Unreal.
'Bring your kids!?'
Please no more human shields! Please no more innocents thrown into this not knowing what side of the law they are on!
'The Police tried to access the grounds and we prevented them and pushed back'! How this man does not understand that this is against the law is beyond me!!
Take your children because that way you can break the law and complain when the police have to restrain you. Bring grandparents and anyone else who is vulnerable also, we can put them on the front lines. Not sure what you are protesting? Oh that doesn't matter.
As a young Bermudian, I am appalled by the behavior of the BIU. I have been following the airport development deal from the start and doing research myself on what the deal will mean for Bermuda, in particular what it will mean for Bermuda's next generation, and I have come to the conclusion that it will benefit Bermuda on a whole and it is a good deal for Bermuda. That being said, I have tried to put myself in other people's shoes and I understand the questions raised to the government and why they are being raised, if there was never any questioning of government choices there would be nothing stopping them from making decisions that are bad for Bermuda. I do not believe that the BIU should be encouraging people to take their children out of school to attend these protests. These children, who are not of voting age and have not been able to fully formulate their own views of government and what they want to support, are having views forced onto them by a union. I fully support people going out and protesting and believe that peaceful protests should be encouraged and accepted by all, but don't believe that it should effect Bermuda's next generation to be educated. For the next election, the PLP or OBA will have to earn my vote. I am not going to just give it to either of them based on the norms of who I should be voting for or based on who my parents vote for.
Well stated!!!!! You rock!
CF [BIU] and Burt [PLP] need old age pensioners and CHILDREN to take the pepper spray now !!!!!!
Is Tweed going to be there?
DrEB still calling the shots ?
The union already told Furbert that this was not a union matter... IS HE STUPID, or just that arrogant that he doesn't have to listen to his members.
Shree day weekend!!!
Only in Bermuda would people follow instructions from a union that hasn't revealed financial statements and a party that can't account for $800m.
Mr. Furbert, who are you to encourage parents to take their kids out of school to attend a protest? Unbelievably irresponsible! I remember when the hospital was built and there were LOTS of guest workers on site without much complaint from you so please don't be a hypocrite. Also, we are not the laughing stock of the world over a new airport - YOU made yourself look idiotic when you threatened the America's Cup event. I'm sorry but you are making this a personal matter and people are getting really tired of your tirades.
Utterly disgusting - "bring your kids"
Is that so the PLP leadership can hide behind them?
Yes.
Will we also be protesting all past government projects and that bothersome $800M thingy that nobody wants to mention? How about BIU financials? No. Onion Juice say something dude!
Chrissy having another hisay fit!
Local unions and PLP are losing credibility every day! At this rate, I'm 1000% sure that they will lose the next election!
This stunt is a political suicide! When will they learn that they are not hurting OBA -life goes on for them! But it stops for me and my children! SMH!
This is a issue for all Bermudian's regardless of what some may think, all Bermudians, Black & White.
Right now if this deal goes through under the terms in which has been put into the current contract, we are the greatest looser's, but our future generations will suffer even greater.
Put aside all the bigotry and the name calling and look at it strictly from a economic point of view and see who will be the one's gaining the most. We are allowing a Parliamentarian to use what so called authority he has to shove this deal down the throats of the tax payers.
If the Speaker of the house has any common sense tomorrow, the logical thing will be to postpone this discussion in the house tomorrow for another month. Due to all politicians have not yet been given the paperwork needed to discuss the entire contract, according to the opposition leader there are still papers missing, so why is this thing being allowed to be discussed tomorrow.
Bermudians need to stop being so passive and accepting all the crap that these joker's are trying to ram down our throats.
My Personal opinion is a protest at this point is useless and will accomplish nothing, If we the people are serious about this issue and the effect it will have on all of us for years to come, The only answer is the answer these joker's understand most, (ECONOMICS).
So what is the solution, very simple, bring them to their knees and the only way to do it, is shut the damn Island down, our fore Father's and Mother's endured much to give us what we enjoy today, what will we give as a legacy for all of our Bermudians Citizen's for all of their Tomorrow's to come.
One thing is for sure if this deal goes through, their are those who stand to gain greatly, and I can assure you that it is not the Bermudian people as a whole, but selected folk who stand to gain along with their foreign investors.