BIU Calling On Members To Gather On Friday

“The BIU is calling on its members, certainly members of the public, to be here tomorrow at 8.00am at the Union Square,” Bermuda Industrial Union President Chris Furbert said this afternoon [Feb 9].

This comes as the debate on the Airport Development Concession Act 2016 and the Bermuda Airport Authority Act 2016 is scheduled to take place at the House of Assembly this Friday [Feb 10].

Audio of BIU President Chris Furbert’s press conference this afternoon:

Mr. Furbert said, “On February 10, the House of Parliament is due to debate the airport redevelopment deal, and as a result of that, we’ve had many calls from the public, many calls from our members about tomorrow, concerned about what happened on December 2.

“Today’s press conference is to let members know, those members who are interested and who are totally against the new airport redevelopment deal, and those members of the public who are also totally against the airport redevelopment deal – we’re also asking our sister unions and their members, if they’re against the airport redevelopment deal.”

“The BIU is calling on its members, certainly members of the public, to be here tomorrow at 8.00am at the Union Square,” Mr Furbert added. “And I’m certainly encouraging parents tomorrow to bring their children here with them.”

When asked about public transportation, Mr Furbert said, “I cannot say at this point in time whether any public transportation will be available tomorrow or not.

“We will have an extended General Council meeting further this evening at 5.30pm, and at that point in time a decision will be made about public transportation.”

The police previously said that “in light of information today that indicates public protests may be planned” at the House of Assembly this Friday [Feb 10], they have “established a policing plan.”

“Parliament Street will have barriers down the centre so that traffic can flow on one side and pedestrians can safely congregate on the other,” the police said.

“If more space is required, Reid Street will be closed between the junctions of Court Street and Parliament Street. The police will consider other road closures, if the need arises, based on the actual numbers that might be in attendance on the day.”

Read More About

Category: All, News, Politics