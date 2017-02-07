Boxing Federation To Host ‘Greatest Fight Night’

The Bermuda Boxing Federation will be hosting ‘The Greatest: Fight Night at Fairmont’ on February 25th at the Fairmont Southampton, with Nikki Bascome set to match up against Guyanese boxer Iwan “Pure Gold” Azore.

The Greatest Fight Night is set to host an exciting card for the evening which will showcase some of Bermuda’s up and coming amateur boxers.

The night will feature debuts by Cyril Whitter representing JCB School of Survival Arts, Antonio Perinchief from Controversy Gym and Gianni Smith of 40 Rego’s Gym.

Returning to the ring at the Fairmont Southampton are pugilist Matthew Tannock squaring off with fellow fireman Mark Prior and George Cook from CBG.

In the first international boxing match of the night Jason Lowe from BSA will look to challenge against a more experienced opponent out of Baltimore Boxing. Kickboxing matches will include Bermuda Sanshou Association’s Krista Dyer, Zain Philpott, Keanu Wilson , and Samir Furqan each facing competition from Canada or Trinidad.

The evening’s featured matches will feature Muay Thai champion Deondre Morris, boxers Tyler Christopher and Andre Lambe, who promise excitement and action which will set the stage for the main event.

In the most anticipated and decisive fight of his professional career, Nikki Bascome will defend his undefeated 5-0 record against the Guyanese boxer Iwan “Pure Gold” Azore who has a match record of 16-7.

President Nathan Dill encouraged the community to support the event and its athletes, saying: “We encourage the entire community to come out to support this event.

“Even if you are not a pure fight fan, we hope that the prospect of seeing our top local athletes as the underdogs competing against such high caliber overseas competitors would ignite a sense of national pride.

“Our island community at this time, needs an event such as this to bring people together as Bermudians. We are particularly grateful for the strong support from WOW and Gorhams, our title sponsors, and also from Security Associates, Red Laser and Bermuda Pest Control.

“I’d like to publicly acknowledge the role of those companies and those socially conscious individuals who have allied with the federation to support our initiatives.

“The Bermuda Boxing Federation and each of our member gyms are investing in our youth and growing our national boxing program. This would not be possible without these corporate partnerships. Again, come out to be entertained, to rally behind such worthy individuals and to support our country, our youth, the boxing gyms and martial arts community.”

General admission tickets are $65 and VIP tickets are $120, which includes preferred seating and select Fresh and Hungry hat or t-shirt. Tickets are available online at www.ptix.bm, or by visiting Sports R Us, Robertsons Drug Store and Hunts Food and Supplies.

For more information on the Bermuda Boxing Federation, its programs and initiatives, please visit the Facebook Page or email bermudaboxingfed@gmail.com.

Read More About

Category: All, Sports