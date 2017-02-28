BPSU Response To 2017/2018 Bermuda Budget

The current Budget is a “welcomed deviation from the status quo fiscal policies that we have seen in past budgets,” the Bermuda Public Services Union said, adding that the “2017/18 budget reflects the reality that the tax burden has not been equally shared in Bermuda for many years.”

Introducing a new Financial Services Tax, payroll tax changes, and adjustments to customs duties were a few of the financial initiatives revealed by Finance Minister Bob Richards in the 2017 Bermuda Budget.

In addition, the maximum taxable salary level will be raised from $750,000 to $900,000, land taxes for this upcoming year will remain unchanged, while duty on cigarettes, tobacco, beer, wines and spirits will be raised.

In explaining the changes to the payroll tax system, the Minister said, “In the situation where an employer is currently passing on the maximum amount of 6% to an employee, an employee earning in the lowest band [1] will receive a tax cut of up to $600 p.a. in 2017/18.

“The next band [2] provides for a tax cut of $600 – $720. Band three provides for a tax decrease of $720 to an increase of $1,713. The top band provides for an increase of $1,713 to $29,000.”

Speaking on concessions, the Minister said, “In fiscal year 2014/15 non-legislated concessions to hotels, retailers and restaurants totaled approximately $31 million. The roll back of these concessions was started in fiscal year 2015/16 and in this fiscal year Government will fully withdraw all such concessions.”

The Government will also be introducing a new tax to be called the Financial Services Tax which will be for banks, local insurance companies and Money Service Businesses.

“When applied to banks the tax will be calculated as 0.02% of assets,” the Minister said. “The tax as applied to local insurance companies will be a tax on gross premiums earned, excluding premiums from health insurance.

“The rate of tax will be 2.5% of non-health related gross premiums. Finally the rate of tax for the Money Service Businesses will be 5% on their aggregated incoming and outgoing transmission volume.”

BPSU Comments

BPSU President Jason Hayward said, “The current Budget presented by the Minister of Finance, the Hon. Bob Richards JP, MP is a welcomed deviation from the status quo fiscal policies that we have seen in past budgets. The BPSU has openly called for and supports:

“Progressive taxation;

“A Financial Services Tax; and

“The roll back of payroll tax concessions in various sectors

“The 2017/18 budget reflects the reality that the tax burden has not been equally shared in Bermuda for many years. The tax base needed to be broadened and I believe that is what the Minister attempted to do with the implementation of the Financial Service Tax.

“There is still room for a further broadening of the tax base through the implementation of wealth taxes which target Bermuda’s rich, many whom receive large amounts of income outside of wages.

“There have been repeated calls for a further reduction of the civil services. However, cuts have been made in a measured approach through early retirements and attrition. With eight consecutive years of Bermudians experiencing job losses, the last thing the country needs is a further reduction of Bermudians in the workforce.

“It would have been unreasonable and irresponsible for the Minister to impose drastic cuts to the civil service during a period when our economy, while recovering remains fragile.

“Civil servants have shared in the sacrifice and voluntarily took pay decreases for a two-year period to support the country’s economic recovery efforts; actions which are commendable.

“Many Government departments are currently both understaffed and under resourced, despite the shortages, Civil Servants remain committed to providing quality public services. The Unions are also actively engaged with the Government on various public service reform initiatives to improve Government efficiencies.

“Most notably, efforts have progressed in making Government pension and health insurance products more sustainable, to further elevate some of Government fiscal stress.”

