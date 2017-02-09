Bristol City Football Club Signs Osagi Bascome

Bristol City Football Club announced today [Feb 9] that they have signed Bermudian Osagi Bascome, saying ‘he’s been a ball of energy” and “has integrated well with the group and has great enthusiasm.”

The club’s announcement said, “City have signed Bermudian attacker Osagi Bascome for the remainder of the campaign.

“It follows the 18-year-old’s successful trial at the club, where he featured three times for the Under-23s, scoring once.

“The deal also includes the club option of a further year should he impress over the next few months.

Under-23 coach Jamie McAllister said: “He’s been a ball of energy from the moment he arrived at the club. He’s integrated well with the group and has great enthusiasm – he just loves playing football.

“He’s got good awareness and vision. He can play up top in a two and also as a number ten.”

“Bermuda-born Bascome has previously featured in the youth setups of Aston Villa, Stoke City, Valencia and Levante.

“His performances in the Under-23s’ 2-0 win over Portsmouth and 3-1 success over Ipswich Town – a game in which he scored and set up another goal – prompted City to extend his trial.

“Bascome has now put pen to paper on his short-term deal, having received the necessary clearance from the football authorities.”

Read More About

Category: All, News, Sports