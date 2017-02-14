BSG Donates $34,000 For ABC At Victor Scott

The Bermuda Security Group [BSG] has stepped up to support the ABC Football Foundation, making a $34,000 donation towards the programme at Victor Scott School.

The donation was specifically earmarked for the Pembroke school by BSG, and expands the existing work by ABC in Bermuda schools.

BSG President BSG Herman Tucker — himself a graduate and former head boy of the then Central School — said, “Victor Scott School, formerly Central School, has been key to the success of many Bermudians in this community and we expect it to continue to ably serve the people of Pembroke and Bermuda.

“Our company celebrates the work done by the ABC Football Foundation over the years and are delighted to be a part of expanding the footprint of the foundation’s legacy to this deserving community.”

The Adopt-A-School programme will incorporate ABC technical coaching and development support within the Physical Education programme in partnership with PE teacher, Nuri Latham.

Additionally, David Bascome’s internationally acclaimed Power of One programme will be a component within the ABC at Victor Scott School programme.

The middle-school version of the programme is currently delivered both internationally and to students of TN Tatem. The programme is designed to give young people tools to empower them for success.

The primary school version will provide age-appropriate life skills for the students and engage their parents and community.

The programme will also facilitate an after-school development programme for Victor Scott students and children from the Pembroke East community.

The group has targeted additional funds to support the improvement of the field as well as school security and protection for the children at play with fencing and lights.

Saying the school has “been the foundation for many of Bermuda’s successful business professionals, artists, and athletes,” Mr Tucker said he is passionate about bringing the Bascome Brothers’ child-centred development programme to Victor Scott.

Live video replay of today’s press conference:

The company believes that the thousands of dollars spent over the years supporting Bermuda’s schools and educational programs are all part of their corporate commitment to Bermuda, and both Mr. Tucker and the team are thrilled to be a part of the ABC Football Foundation Victor Scott Adopt-a-school programme.

In the press conference, Mr Tucker publicly invited other Victor Scott alumni to join him in investing in the Victor Scott programme through infrastructure improvement, community development and enhanced security of the field and property.

Coach Andrew Bascome thanked BSG for the sponsorship, saying, “I want to thank you very much for believing in what we are trying to do,” adding that he will “put his all into it.”

Read More About

Category: All, News, Sports