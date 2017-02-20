BTA Introduce New Marketing Plan For ‘Rail Trail’

The Bermuda Tourism Authority [BTA] is rolling out a plan this year to raise the profile of the Railway Trail in the visitor experience, saying they will “begin using new language to describe its attributes – starting with a new nickname: Rail Trail instead of Railway Trail.”

“Bermuda is increasingly the choice of younger travellers looking for sport, adventure and culture and the Rail Trail can deliver that,” said Pat Phillip-Fairn, chief product and experiences development officer for the BTA.

The BTA said they have three objectives as it relates to the public thruway which stretches from one end of the island to the other:

Reimagine the Rail Trail as a modern-day tourism asset with cultural relevance

Rediscover its benefits as a health and wellness experience

Refine as a year-round adventure for visitors and locals

To execute on its plan, called “Rediscover the Rail Trail”, the BTA will put on two events built around the trail and will begin using new language to describe its attributes – starting with a new nickname: Rail Trail instead of Railway Trail.

“A snappier name built for a hashtag instead of a museum is one way we hope to modernise the asset,” said the BTA’s Director of Public and Stakeholder Relations Glenn Jones.

“It’s not an official name change; we don’t have the authority to do anything like that. But just like we all sometimes use Bermy in place of Bermuda because it’s more youthful, we hope Rail Trail has a similar impact.”

#RailTrailBDA will be used as part of the BTA’s 2017 plan which calls for one event in March and a second in November, a strategic approach to use both ends of the shoulder season. A November event will take place in the west end and a March event in the east.

Mrs Phillip-Fairn said: “The Rail Trail can definitely play a role in our refined position as a truly year-round destination.

“Residents are already using the Rail Trail more because of recent improvements and better connectivity so at the BTA we want to take that momentum and inspire even more enhancements and more links.

“We can do this working with Friends of the Railway, our partners in government and a lively group of entrepreneurs who continue to bring fresh business ideas to the trail and to tourism in general.”

The BTA kicks off its Rail Trail plan with an event Sunday, March 5th, 2017 along the Hamilton Parish stretch of the Rail Trail between Shelly Bay and Bailey’s Bay.

Health and wellness experiences like paddleboards, yoga and soca-size will be on offer for free at the Shelly Bay end, while Gombeys, rum swizzle and island music will dominate at Bailey’s Bay Cricket Club, the BTA said.

There will be healthy or culturally relevant food available at each end of the 2.5 mile journey. Along the way, the BTA will plan surprises to excite participants and challenge them to experience the Rail Trail in a new way. Visitors and locals are welcome.

Mr Jones said: “Our ‘surprise and delight’ activations are where we want to inspire entrepreneurs. Ultimately, we hope they see the Rail Trail as a tourism opportunity ready for services that enhance the experience of those who use it.

“As we successfully increase usage of the Rail Trail we increase job opportunities for Bermudians.”

“The BTA offers thanks to a collection of partners and entrepreneurs who have enthusiastically jumped on board to help the country rediscover the Rail Trail,” the BTA said.

“Over the next two weeks they will collaboratively share additional information about what the public can except on March 5th. Free registration for attendees of the event is available online beginning today.”

The full 2017 Plan for Rail Trail report is below [PDF here]

